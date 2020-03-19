top story Test your knowledge of all the news this week that wasn't about the coronavirus Staff Mar 19, 2020 Mar 19, 2020 Updated 1 hr ago 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Subscribe today for $3.69 / week Did you stay up-to-date with this week's (non-coronavirus) headlines? Test yourself with our weekly quiz. Need a refresher? Take a look at the stories below for hints. News Virtual bickering over Isle of Palms marina almost escalates to flying fists By Fleming Smith fsmith@postandcourier.com Real Estate The Charleston area growth predicted for 2030 is already here, and more is coming By David Slade dslade@postandcourier.com 9 min to read Columnists On Johns Island, the roots are tangled. And so are the stories. By Maura Hogan mhogan@postandcourier.com Arts and Travel American College of the Building Arts augments rare-book library By Adam Parker aparker@postandcourier.com News Russian-backed trolls in Ghana tried to recruit Charleston activists, Clemson troll hunters and CNN find By Tony Bartelme tbartelme@postandcourier.com 4 min to read News Despite new law, SC cities, counties are charging thousands of dollars for public records By Avery G. Wilks awilks@postandcourier.com Sign up for our daily newsletter Get the best of The Post and Courier, handpicked and delivered to your inbox every morning. Email Sign up! Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags News Quiz Post And Courier South Carolina Charleston Isle Of Palms Russian Trolls Horry County Fist-fight Marina Ben Carnell