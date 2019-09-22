Mary Ware
Buy Now

Mary Ware with the state Department of Natural Resources tests a yolk from a sea turtle nest at Tom Yawkey Wildlife Center. One yolk out of each nest is tested to find out what the mother has eated and if there are any heavy metals present. Lauren Petracca/Staff

Tensions have simmered for years between locals and the state over how much access the general public should have to a 24,000-acre wildlife preserve smack in the middle of the Santee Delta. 

The Tom Yawkey Wildlife Center north of McClellanville is considered one of the delta’s crown jewels, with a diverse mix of remote barrier islands, former rice fields, pristine beaches and pine forests teeming with birds and alligators. It’s named after the late owner of the Boston Red Sox who deeded it to the state to be managed for wildlife research and education. 

The general public is allowed on the site only for programs, small tours and occasional nuisance hunts. 

The S.C. Department of Natural Resources, which manages the property, says the goal is to safeguard this special place so it can be enjoyed for many generations to come, as Yawkey intended. 

But some locals have chafed at what they perceive as heavy-handed efforts by DNR and the Massachusetts-based Yawkey Foundation to keep people from enjoying the rich bounty of the preserve. 

Read the full story: https://data.postandcourier.com/saga/our-secret-delta/page/5

Tensions simmer over public access to state wildlife refuge in SC’s Santee Delta

Sign up for our daily newsletter

Get the best of The Post and Courier, handpicked and delivered to your inbox every morning.


Follow Bryan Brussee on Twitter @BryanBrussee.

Tags

Watchdog/Public Service Editor

Glenn Smith is editor of the Watchdog and Public Service team and helped write the newspaper’s Pulitzer Prize-winning investigation, “Till Death Do Us Part.” He is a Connecticut native and a longtime crime reporter.

We're improving out commenting experience.

We’ve temporarily removed comments from articles while we work on a new and better commenting experience. In the meantime, subscribers are encouraged to join the conversation at our Post and Courier Subscribers group on Facebook.