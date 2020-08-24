Tension, unease as 2,000 students expected in downtown Charleston in next 3 weeks

Tensions between downtown Charleston residents and college-student renters showing up for the semester are magnified this year by the coronavirus pandemic. Hundreds of College of Charleston students moved in this week as virtual classes kick in. Thousands more will arrive when in-person class resumes Sept. 14.

The first day of classes is typically marked by a parade of backpack-clad students walking, bicycling and skateboarding down St. Philip Street as they head to the College of Charleston's 50-acre campus in the heart of the city.

But on Tuesday, the college’s first day, the flurry and congestion of students at Calhoun and St. Philip streets won’t be there. Just like any other day, it's likely that dog walkers will outnumber cycling students and maroon polo shirt-wearing employees.

Instead, students will sit in front of laptops and sign into class virtually from apartments downtown or elsewhere across the country.

The hundreds of students who have returned over the past few weeks offer a glimpse of what to expect when in-person classes resume in September.

Charleston city and school leaders remain confident in their ability to keep city residents and thousands of students safe from the coronavirus through the plans they’ve made, lines of communication they’ve bolstered and code of conduct upgrades.

Neighborhood residents aren't so sure as they wait and watch is about to unfold.

More responsibilities

Will Greene has lived in his white Percy Street home with his wife and 16-year-old daughter for five years. They wanted to be close to work and they liked the character of the established, blue-collar Cannonborough-Elliotborough neighborhood.

He likes it even if it’s turned into "an off-campus fraternity, sorority situation" with outside investors buying up Charleston single homes and renting strictly to college students.

August and September becomes a time of acclimating students to the trash pickup days, reminding them to be courteous and not to throw house parties.

The coronavirus pandemic has taken that to a new level. Greene was anxious when tourists started trickling into the city. But this is different — this is a scheduled return of thousands of people, either staying or moving students into dorms and homes.

Greene said the college, city and neighborhood residents can only do so much.

"This generation of college kids will need to grow up faster and understand that living in a community has more responsibilities than ever before," Greene said.

South of the college, the Smythes' Harleston Village home used to be one of those college rentals.

On Rutledge Avenue near Bull Street Thursday night, Gregg Smythe watered her neighbor's plants and noted how much quieter this year feels.

Smythe anticipates a virus outbreak on campus, but she's not too concerned: she's mindful in keeping her distance, limits exposure to other people and brings a mask when she leaves the house.

She thinks it's unrealistic to expect students to practice responsible social distancing when they return to campus.

"I think you get people together and they have a couple of drinks, and then someone just is like, 'Why can't we have a hug?'" she said.

Returning to campus

Students left the peninsula in mid-March. Now, five months later, they're hopeful the routine and communities they left here will bounce back.

Their return was noticeable on King Street Thursday night and the neighborhoods surrounding the bars.

On Smith Street, a group of College of Charleston students spilled out the front door of a Charleston single house wearing colorful face masks to protect against the coronavirus as they piled into an Uber.

Before entering the light blue minivan idling near the curb, Ellen Guerra, an incoming senior at C of C, said she wasn't thrilled about starting the semester online, but felt she had no other choice to return to campus.

"I had a lease that I signed. I'm paying rent, so I might as well be here," Guerra, 21, said.

By 9 p.m. Thursday — with two hours left before bars must stop serving liquor and beer — there was a line out the door of the Silver Dollar, a popular college bar and restaurant.

Drew Askeland, a 19-year-old College of Charleston sophomore from Hilton Head Island, stood in line with a group of her friends.

She contracted COVID-19 over the summer and didn’t experience any symptoms, and pushed back her move-in date to ensure she wouldn’t pass the coronavirus to her two Coming Street roommates.

“I’ve been through it, I feel fine. I feel like I have the antibodies,” Askeland said.

As hundreds made their way up and down King Street, less than 20 percent of the people who strolled merrily into and out of restaurants, bars and shops wore masks.

"I have some beef with corona right now," said Riley Leavitt, a senior communications major at C of C as she waited outside Silver Dollar.

She was looking forward to studying abroad this summer in Germany and Austria, but the program was canceled because of the virus.

Her social habits haven't changed much since the pandemic began, Leavitt said. She wasn’t wearing a mask Thursday night on King Street, but she said she wears a face covering to the grocery store or if she's around older adults.

"It's our last year, we're going to keep it as is. This is going to sound selfish, but everybody I know has had it," she said. "So it doesn't really affect us as much."

Learning from others' mistakes

The City of Charleston and college officials have created a task force to meet if an outbreak occurs at one of the colleges, according to Charleston’s Chief Resilience Officer Mark Wilbert. And the city’s Town and Gown committee will hold a meeting after Labor Day to discuss the college's return, according to the committee’s chair Councilman Mike Seekings.

College officials are confident in their campus reopening plan, but they place the weight of success or failure on students.

When in-person classes resume on Sept. 14, students, faculty and staff will be asked to complete a daily health self-screening questionnaire before coming on campus. They’ll be asked if they’ve had a fever, shortness of breath, cough or been in close contact with someone who has tested positive.

The college updated its code of conduct outlining the requirement for face coverings and limitations on gatherings. Under new rules, students can’t host groups of more than 10 people, whether they are on- or off-campus.

Students, faculty and neighborhood residents can flag violations through a link on the College’s website. Disciplinary action could be imposed.

Liz Reeder, the College's assistant director of Community Relations who works with neighborhood leaders to address partying, noise and trash complaints, has set up a series of webinars for students this semester.

The first one, on Thursday, will focus on how students can be good neighbors. Students will receive a link in their email.

Since Aug. 1, she said she's received three complaints. "Really good for this time of year," Reeder said.

In order to monitor the college community’s COVID-19 footprint, random coronavirus testing will be conducted throughout the fall semester — between 500 and 700 campus community members could be selected at a time, according to the college’s Executive Vice President of Student Affairs Alicia Caudill.

College President Andrew Hsu hopes to avoid the mistakes made at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and the University of Notre Dame, which have been forced to shift to online learning after an unsuccessful in-person campus return.

“If we learn of any large parties or events, we’re going to investigate and we’re going to put a stop to it,” Hsu said.

At least another 2,000 students are expected to return to the Charleston peninsula by mid-September. Neighbors wait and watch, like the calm before the storm.

The number of new cases the city will see over the next month could lay in the hands of 18- to 21-year-old's coming from all over the country.