Two teenagers were killed when their car struck a tree in Mount Pleasant early Sunday after they attended Wando High School's prom, authorities said.
Elizabeth "Libby" Daniel, 18, of Mount Pleasant and Keith Schemm, 19, of Isle of Palms died in a single-vehicle wreck on Rifle Range Road, according to the Charleston County Coroner's Office.
Daniel was a senior at Wando High School, where staff said she was active in the Air Force JROTC program. Schemm graduated from Wando in 2018 and was attending The Citadel.
Firefighters with the Awendaw-McClellanville Consolidated Fire District happened upon the fatal wreck about 2 a.m. Sunday after being waved down by a driver who'd struck a tire on Rifle Range Road near Hamlin Road.
Crews found an SUV that had hit a tree nearby on Rifle Range Road. Daniel and Schemm were pronounced dead at the scene.
Mount Pleasant police are investigating. Authorities have not specified who was driving at the time of the crash. Information on the cause was not released Monday.
Joe Mina, the father of a Wando student, said Monday that many students were grieving after attending prom with Daniel and Schemm on Saturday night.
The Charleston County School District's crisis team and school counselors are offering support to students and staff.
"We are heartbroken, and our thoughts are with the families of these two students, as well as the many friends and faculty members who are affected," Principal Sherry Eppelsheimer said in a statement.
The Rev. Eric Mack, chairman of the Charleston County School Board, paused during a board meeting Monday to offer a prayer for Schemm and Daniel's families. He also mentioned two other students who had died in the school district in the past month.
"God, I ask that you look upon these families. I ask that you touch them and give them strength and give them guidance. God, I ask that you look upon the students and faculty and staff that have touched and affected these students’ lives," Mack said.
Citadel President Gen. Glenn Walters sent a letter to the campus Monday encouraging those mourning Schemm's death to support one another.
Paul Bowers contributed to this report.