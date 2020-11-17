Teens flee from traffic stop in stolen car, crash into historic Charleston post office

Two teenagers crashed a stolen car into the front stairs of the U.S. Post Office on Broad Street in downtown Charleston after fleeing from police early Tuesday morning.
An officer initiated the stop at Meeting and Market streets and the vehicle pulled over near Cumberland Street, said Charles Francis, a Charleston Police Department spokesman.
"When the officer approached, the vehicle fled," Francis said. "The vehicle took a right onto Broad Street and struck the sidewalk and hit the Post Office front stairs."
The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. and the vehicle was reported stolen out of North Charleston, he said.
There was no pursuit following the stop, Francis said. The officer got out of their cruiser during the stop and the suspects fled while the officer was still on foot.
The officer continued walking toward Broad and confirmed the suspects crashed, he said.
The vehicle's occupants are 16 and 17 years old, Francis said. Both have been charged as juveniles and are being held at the Charleston County Juvenile Detention Center.
The 16-year-old faces one count of failure to stop for blue lights, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and larceny under $2,000, he said. Both teens face one count each of unlawful carry of a handgun, possession of a handgun by someone under the age of 18 and possession of a handgun with an obliterated serial number.
The S.C. Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
The building, which also houses a federal courthouse, is listed as a landmark on the National Register of Historic Places.
This story is developing. Check back for more.