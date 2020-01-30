Dorchester County deputies have arrested four teenagers in connection with Monday night's shooting death of a Summerville High School student.

Investigators haven't determined what motivated the shooting, Sheriff L.C. Knight said Thursday.

When deputies arrived at the shooting scene in the Flowertown neighborhood off Boone Hill Road, they found Jaquarie Nasir Perry unresponsive in a home. He'd been shot in the head, authorities said, and died at the scene.

"Our detectives and crime scene have been working tirelessly since then," Knight said. Community members helped lead them to the suspects, three of whom aren't being named because they're each between 16 and 17 years old. The fourth is Diante Xavier Shelton, 18.

Perry, 16, whose nickname was "Quarie," was involved in football and track at Summerville High School.

"Our hearts go out to Jaquarie's family, friends, fellow students and athletes ... and even the ones that have created this tragedy," Knight said. "We want to thank the citizens in Flowertown village for coming forward."