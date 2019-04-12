A teenager was fatally shot in the Charleston Farms neighborhood of North Charleston Friday night.
Officers were called shortly before 7 p.m. to Sumner Avenue near Attaway Street for a report of shots fired, said Spencer Pryor, a North Charleston Police Department spokesman.
At the scene, they found a 16-year-old male on the ground suffering multiple gunshot wounds, Pryor said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
The shooting was North Charleston's fourth homicide of 2019 and the 17th in the tri-county, a Post and Courier database showed.
Further information about the incident and investigation was not available Friday night.