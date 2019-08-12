A 19-year-old was arrested and charged Monday in connection with an early August shooting at a North Charleston movie theater parking lot that left one dead.

Benjamin Rashard Bonneau is facing a murder charge and three charges of attempted murder in addition to a count of possessing a violent weapon during a felony.

He is being held at the Charleston County detention center and will have a bond hearing Tuesday, said Scott Deckard, deputy chief of the North Charleston Police Department.

Though an arrest has been made, the shooting remains under investigation, Deckard said.

Harry Pinckney, 23, of Walterboro, was identified as the shooting victim in the Aug. 2 incident which took place in the Northwoods Stadium Cinema parking lot near Northwoods Boulevard.

Another person was shot, but his identity and medical condition has not been revealed. No update was available Monday, Deckard said.

The shooting involved four people from the Walterboro area, authorities said, and stemmed from a drug deal gone bad.

At the time, the shooting marked the 17th homicide in North Charleston police jurisdiction this year and the 39th in the tri-county, according to The Post and Courier’s database.