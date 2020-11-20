Teen sentenced to 25 years in prison for Dorchester County killing

A teenager was sentenced this week to 25 years in state prison for his role in a fatal 2018 shooting in Dorchester County.

Isaac Duran, 18, of North Charleston pleaded guilty to manslaughter, according to court records. He was originally charged with murder. His sentence was issued Thursday.

Duran and three other suspects were arrested and charged in the May 2018 shooting death of 20-year-old Ladson resident Stacey Bradley II at the Archdale Forest Apartments, in an unincorporated area of Dorchester County near North Charleston.

Duran was 15 at the time of the homicide, said Don Sorenson, first assistant solicitor for the 1st Circuit Solicitor's Office.

Matthew Zelenski, 21, of Summerville, was sentenced last month to 40 years in prison on one count of murder, Sorenson said.

Cases for two other defendants — Miriam Bortz, 20, of North Charleston, and Demacian Middleton, 21, of North Charleston — remain pending in court.

Both face one count of murder, court records show.

Investigators in an affidavit said Middleton drove the three other suspects to 114 Shagbark Trail, where he lived, to meet with Bradley to purchase marijuana. The four had discussed plans to shoot Bradley during the transaction, authorities said.

Bradley was shot several times. Dorchester County sheriff's deputies found him outside an apartment building with a gunshot wound to the head, according to an incident report.

Investigators said cellphone records revealed Bortz had texted Bradley to meet up at the apartment complex to have sex. Immediately after the shooting, she contacted her mother and had her cellphone number changed.

Authorities said all four suspects acknowledged their roles in the homicide.