Teen missing overnight after jump from boat in Charleston Harbor

The Coast Guard continued to search on Friday afternoon for a teenager who fell off a boat Thursday night and hasn't been seen since.

The teen jumped from his boat in the Charleston Harbor shortly before 10:30 p.m., according to Lt. j.g. Michael Allen, and wasn't wearing a life jacket. Another person on board jumped in and tried to help but couldn't pull the fallen teen from the water.

Capt. Robert McCullough with the state Department of Natural Resources said the boat was anchored near the Ravenel Bridge, where the water is about 30 feet deep.

The Charleston County Sheriff's Office and firefighters are helping in the search, Allen said.