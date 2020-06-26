You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
top story

Teen missing overnight after jump from boat in Charleston Harbor

  • Updated

The Coast Guard continued to search on Friday afternoon for a teenager who fell off a boat Thursday night and hasn't been seen since.

The teen jumped from his boat in the Charleston Harbor shortly before 10:30 p.m., according to Lt. j.g. Michael Allen, and wasn't wearing a life jacket. Another person on board jumped in and tried to help but couldn't pull the fallen teen from the water.

Capt. Robert McCullough with the state Department of Natural Resources said the boat was anchored near the Ravenel Bridge, where the water is about 30 feet deep. 

The Charleston County Sheriff's Office and firefighters are helping in the search, Allen said.

Sign up for our daily newsletter

Get the best of The Post and Courier, handpicked and delivered to your inbox every morning.


Reach Sara Coello at 843-937-5705 and follow her on Twitter @smlcoello.

Tags

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Free Times Breaking News