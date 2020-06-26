Teen missing overnight after fall from boat in Charleston Harbor

You are the owner of this article.
The Coast Guard was still searching Friday afternoon for a teenager who fell off a boat Thursday night and hasn't been seen since.

The teen fell jumped from his boat in the Charleston Harbor shortly before 10:30 p.m., according to LTJG Michael Allen, and wasn't wearing a lifejacket. Another person on board jumped in and tried to help, but couldn't pull the fallen man from the water.

Captain Robert McCullough with the state Department of Natural Resources said the boat was anchored near the Ravenel Bridge, where the water is about 30 feet deep. 

The Charleston County Sheriff's Office and firefighters are helping in the search, Allen said.

