Police are investigating the death of a man found with an apparent gunshot wound on a North Charleston road early Monday morning.
Officers responded to a report of a man bleeding in the street on the 7200 block of Stall Road around 12:40 a.m. The man was deceased when officers arrived.
The death is being investigated as a homicide, said Scott Deckard, deputy chief of the North Charleston Police Department.
Police have not released the name of the man, who officials say was 19.
If the man's death is ruled a homicide, it would mark the 43rd killing in the tri-county this year and the 18th in North Charleston, according to a Post and Courier database.
