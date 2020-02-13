Teen charged with vandalizing Islamic Center of Charleston

An 18-year-old woman was arrested Friday and charged with vandalizing the Islamic Center of Charleston in January.

Hailey Elizabeth Riddle, of Charleston, faces one charge of malicious injury to a place of worship, a felony for which punishment ranges from a fine to 10 years in prison.

Riddle's attorney, Scott Bischoff, said he believed a misdemeanor vandalism charge would be more appropriate because Riddle hadn't realized that the building she was marking was a place of worship, and was prepared to cooperate with police. She turned herself in Thursday, and her bond was set at $5,000.

"We were blindsided by it," Bischoff said. "There's no malicious intent ... we fully intend to apologize to the imam and thank the gentleman who cleaned up."

The King Street building's leader called police Jan. 31, when he found the words "utterlly blessed" and some black marks spray-painted on the side of the building.

Cameras on the north side of the building captured images of people and a vehicle at the scene about 3:30 a.m. on Jan. 29. When police released stills from the surveillance, community tips to Crime Stoppers led them to Riddle, Francis said.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations communications director, Ibrahim Hooper, thanks police for a "swift and professional" investigation in a statement.

The investigation is ongoing, and police declined to answer questions about another person of interest whose photo was released.