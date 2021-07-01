Teen charged with reckless homicide in fatal crash

A 16-year-old girl is charged with reckless homicide after losing control of her vehicle on Betsy Kerrison Parkway and crashing into a tree earlier this month, killing a 14-year-old girl who was in the car.

Charleston County deputies were dispatched 2 a.m. June 17 to the parkway near Seabrook Island Road on Johns Island for a single-car traffic fatality.

Deputies determined at the scene the 2016 Hyundai Sonata was traveling in the right lane toward Seabrook Island when it ran off the roadway, striking an oak tree on the passenger's side, according to incident reports.

The force of the impact split the vehicle in half.

The rear passenger was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene. The driver and a 16-year-old girl who also was a passenger were transported to the hospital for serious injuries.

Investigators determined the vehicle was traveling too fast for conditions, the reports state.

On July 1, the Charleston County Coroner's Office identified the teen killed in the crash as Kaiea Batts, 14.

Kaiea was born in Winchester, Va., to Susan and Jeremy Batts, according to an obituary.

She was a student at First Baptist High School, where she was a cheerleader for the Hurricanes. She also worked at the Seabrook Island Club.

Kaiea dreamed of becoming a pediatric reconstructive surgeon, according to the obituary, and she loved traveling, sunsets on the beach, roller coasters and video games.

All three girls are from Johns Island.