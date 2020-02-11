Teen charged with murder in October shooting that killed 22-year-old in West Ashley

You are the owner of this article.
Charleston County deputies made an arrest in a West Ashley shooting that killed a 22-year-old in October.

Marquell Dashawn Myers, 19, was charged Tuesday with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

Deputies investigated after finding Clifford Harrison Jr., 22, unconscious in a yard on Hitching Post Road on Oct. 22. They took him to Medical University Hospital, where he died of a gunshot wound.

Details on how they identified Myers as a suspect weren't available Tuesday night, Capt. Roger Antonio said.

In 2018, Myers pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and battery in connection with a 2016 shooting. He had originally been charged with several counts of attempted murder.

