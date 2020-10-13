Teen charged in Summerville crash that killed 3 on Nexton Parkway

SUMMERVILLE — Authorities charged a Summerville teen in a crash that killed three family members on Sunday afternoon.

Joshua Patrick Wensell, 18, faces three counts of reckless homicide.

Andrea Freeman, 48; Chad Freeman, 49; and Meredith Freeman, 74, were driving south on Nexton Parkway when they tried to make a left turn onto Brighton Park Boulevard around 4:30 p.m., according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Before they could pull around the corner, Wensell's northbound Jeep struck their vehicle, according to the patrol. All three members of the Freeman family died at the scene.

Wensell had minor injures, according to the patrol, and was taken to the hospital as troopers began their investigation. He was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Berkeley County jail.

Reckless homicide is a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison. and convicts' licenses must be revoked for five years.