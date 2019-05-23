North Charleston police have arrested a 16-year-old male in connection with a fatal shooting that left a 19-year-old dead earlier this week.
The teen was taken into custody Thursday afternoon at a residence on Clements Avenue and has been charged with murder, said Spencer Pryor, a police spokesman.
He is expected to appear in court for a bond hearing Friday morning.
Officers responded to a report of shots fired around 9:30 p.m. Monday in the area of Baker Avenue and Adair Street, Pryor said. At the scene, they found the victim, Saquan Knight, who died after being transported to a hospital.
Investigators believe Knight was involved in an argument that included three to four individuals before the shooting started, the spokesman said.
The shooting was the 11th homicide in North Charleston this year and the 26th in the tri-county, according to a Post and Courier database.