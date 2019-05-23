north charleston police webref web recurring (copy)

North Charleston police have arrested a 16-year-old male in connection with a fatal shooting that left a 19-year-old dead earlier this week. 

The teen was taken into custody Thursday afternoon at a residence on Clements Avenue and has been charged with murder, said Spencer Pryor, a police spokesman.

He is expected to appear in court for a bond hearing Friday morning. 

Officers responded to a report of shots fired around 9:30 p.m. Monday in the area of Baker Avenue and Adair Street, Pryor said. At the scene, they found the victim, Saquan Knight, who died after being transported to a hospital.

Investigators believe Knight was involved in an argument that included three to four individuals before the shooting started, the spokesman said.

The shooting was the 11th homicide in North Charleston this year and the 26th in the tri-county, according to a Post and Courier database.

Sign up for our daily newsletter

Get the best of The Post and Courier, handpicked and delivered to your inbox every morning.


Reach Gregory Yee at 843-937-5908. Follow him on Twitter @GregoryYYee.

Tags

Gregory Yee covers breaking news and public safety. He's a native Angeleno and previously covered crime and courts for the Press-Telegram in Long Beach, CA. He studied journalism and Spanish literature at the University of California, Irvine.

We're improving out commenting experience.

We’ve temporarily removed comments from articles while we work on a new and better commenting experience. In the meantime, subscribers are encouraged to join the conversation at our Post and Courier Subscribers group on Facebook.