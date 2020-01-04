Part of what helped Charleston persevere after the 2015 Emanuel AME Church shooting was the collaboration among faith leaders who came together to pray and offer the community spiritual guidance.

To maintain and build on those relationships, Mayor John Tecklenburg created the Clergy Advisory Council in 2017, which has grown to include more than 120 Charleston area faith leaders and their congregations.

The organization includes members of all of the world's major religions and several Christian denominations.

"It's really exceeded my expectations," Tecklenburg said.

Since its inception, the Clergy Advisory Council has focused on helping Charleston take steps toward racial reconciliation, addressing issues like homelessness and affordable housing, and creating stronger relationships among congregations in the Holy City.

In 2018, a discussion at a clergy council meeting led to the organization of Charleston Love Week, a successful volunteer push in which about 3,000 volunteers gave 10,000 hours of their time to help 30 nonprofit groups.

Many of the council's clergy have been involved in the Charleston Illumination Project, which aims to strengthen relationships between residents and police.

At one clergy meeting, the city's director of community development and housing presented programs that faith leaders could participate in to help address the area's affordability crisis.

Some congregations offered to work with the city to create affordable living spaces on church-owned property.

There have also been some direct financial benefits. The council was having one of its quarterly meetings last summer at the Navigation Center, where service providers offer a wide array of resources to homeless individuals. After learning that one of the air-conditioning units at the center had broken down, one pastor paid $6,000 for a new unit.

For the most part, though, the clergy council's success has been in maintaining strong bonds among the Holy City's houses of worship, Tecklenburg said.

“Admittedly, a lot of it is relationship building and relationship maintenance," he said. “If some other challenge comes along where we need to connect arms in unity, it's not like we’re strangers. From a resiliency response point of view, that’s a good thing.”

The Rev. Eric Manning, pastor of Emanuel AME, said he believes the council has helped Charleston congregations build stronger relationships across racial lines.

Faith leaders have previously noted that before the Emanuel shooting, many church leaders didn't know one another. That has changed since the tragedy and formation of the council.

“We have built lasting relationships," Manning said. "Not just with African American, or AME clergy, but across all denominations.”

The pastor also noted that one highlight for the collective group of religious leaders included the group's opportunity to offer the mayor spiritual guidance as the city of Charleston drafted a resolution that apologized for the city's role in slavery.

Tecklenburg kept the group informed throughout the process, and asked congregations for prayer as the city contemplated themes of repentance, which the mayor said "includes more than just saying 'I'm sorry,'" but also being proactive to correct past wrongdoings.

Racism continues to impact communities and congregations across the globe.

Since the Emanuel shooting, the world has continued to see similar acts of violence against minority faith groups, sparking local faith leaders to come together and stand in solidarity.

Following the 2019 New Zealand Christchurch mosque shootings, Charleston's clergy council members were called to attend a prayer vigil at the mosque of the Islamic Council of Charleston.

Imam Bourouis El-Idrissi said it is important for faith leaders to come together in moments of crisis and call for unity.

"It was truly an astonishing experience to see all of the three major religions under one roof expressing love and unity," he said.

Religious leaders also united after the 2018 Pittsburgh Tree of Life synagogue shootings, offerings words of comfort before marching from the Holocaust memorial to Emanuel.

Moving forward, the mayor wants the council to increase its focus on housing, as well as flooding and sea-level rise.

He plans to share with clergy about the city's Adopt-a-Drain program, which allows residents or organizations to “adopt” a storm drain to help protect their nearby drains from unwanted debris, pollutants or blockages, and the city's Charleston Rainproof program, in which volunteers have begun collaborating with Clemson Extension to install rain gardens and rain barrels on residents' properties.

Tecklenburg encouraged churches to think about how they're managing storm water on their properties.

The Rev. Spike Coleman, pastor of St. Andrews Presbyterian, said flooding impacts members of his West Ashley congregation.

One family, who'd been active in the church, moved out of state after their home on Bees Ferry Road flooded three years in a row.

“That was big loss, not just for our church, but our community," Coleman said.

The church has also been focusing on racial reconciliation and will host an event Thursday called Can We Talk. The event, which is being held in collaboration with the International African American Museum, invites residents to talk about their experiences surrounding race.

“We want it to be the kind of conversations that can be easily replicated," Coleman said.

Efforts to meet regularly with faith leaders have grown elsewhere in South Carolina.

Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin established the Commission on Compassion and Inclusion, which held its first meeting in November, said spokesman Taylor Wright.

The commission is comprised of about 20 individuals and includes a diverse array of faith-based and community leaders. The initial meeting was focused on setting the scope for the group’s work, and an interactive discussion around race relations was conducted by representatives from a local library.

Myrtle Beach doesn't have a formal council, but the city does collaborate on events and seeks support and guidance from the faith community, said spokesman Mark Kruea.

Events include the city's blessing of the bikes, annual gospel festival, Martin Luther King week events, back-to-school prayer walk, menorah lighting, and various community prayer events.