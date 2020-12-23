Technical colleges want to offer a new path into police work for SC residents

South Carolina technical colleges could soon offer classes for law enforcement recruits under a plan that seeks to boost educational offerings for prospective officers and ease the burden on police agencies in need of manpower.

The move would increase instructional time for new officers while allowing them to earn credits toward a college degree. What’s more, state scholarship money would cover the tuition costs for many, easing the strain on local police departments’ budgets, according to a copy of the plan obtained by The Post and Courier.

Some Charleston-area police officials see the proposal as a much-awaited step toward a more regional approach to preparing future officers — a change that’s long been resisted by the state’s lone training academy in Columbia.

S.C. Criminal Justice Academy officials have seen those efforts as a threat to their funding and the consistency that comes from training all new officers in one place. But so far, they seem inclined to work with the technical schools on a plan that significantly bolsters early classroom lessons for recruits while preserving the eight-week, hands-on sessions they receive in Columbia.

The plan will need final approval from the Law Enforcement Training Council, which oversees the academy and has statutory authority over police training in South Carolina, academy officials said. Legislative approval may also be needed.

But the technical schools would likely be able to roll out classes fairly quickly after that, a possibility that excites those who see regional training as a better way to orient recruits to their communities and needs here.

“If we want to be a true profession, we need to act like one,” said North Charleston Assistant Police Chief Greg Gomes. "Part of that is getting the right education and training for officers, and the technical schools will be able to deliver that.”

The proposal would open early training to a larger pool of students throughout the state, at a time when a national debate over police accountability and reforms has caused many officers to leave the profession. A good third of the 1,000 officers who graduated from South Carolina’s academy last year have already left law enforcement, academy Director Jackie Swindler said.

Prospective officers currently have to be hired and sponsored by a law enforcement agency to qualify for training. The technical schools’ plan would allow anyone who is U.S. citizen to receive 14 weeks of initial instruction as long as they have a high school diploma or GED certificate, a clean criminal record and are at least 20 years old. Those with job commitments would go on to the academy; those without would have up to a year to find a police job and complete their training, according to the plan.

South Carolina students could also get full financial aid as they earn 12 credits toward the 66 needed for an associate degree, said Shawn Livingston, a former Mount Pleasant police supervisor who heads the criminal justice program at Trident Technical College in North Charleston.

“It allows you to work toward an associate degree with no costs out of pocket,” said Livingston, who worked on the plan.

The move would also save police departments the expense of putting people on the payroll while waiting for a slot to open at the academy, said Francie Austin, a North Charleston deputy city attorney who has been working with Gomes on regional alternatives. "That would free up a lot of money."

Pressure to change

The academy has been under pressure for more than a decade to break out of its one-size-fits-all approach to training under a single roof, particularly after shortages of classroom space led to months-long delays in getting officers enrolled. Frustrations mounted as new recruits lingered on police payrolls, unable to perform the jobs they were hired to do.

South Carolina is among a handful of states with a single training academy, a model that’s remained unchanged for five decades despite a doubling of the state’s population in that time. Georgia, North Carolina and Florida all have multiple training sites. Nationally, educational institutions such as two-year colleges operate nearly half of all law enforcement training academies, a 2016 Bureau of Justice study found.

The cash-strapped academy has been reluctant to risk new approaches that might siphon training funds from its $16 million annual budget. Academy officials also worry change will undercut its mission to provide equal training to all departments, regardless of size.

Those reservations caused the board last year to swat down dueling proposals by Charleston and North Charleston police to set up regional academies in the Lowcountry.

The academy then mostly overcame its lengthy wait times by allowing recruits to begin training with four weeks of videotaped instruction at their home departments, thereby freeing up classroom space in Columbia. But the pandemic put a big dent in that progress, shuttering the academy for seven weeks before it reopened in July with social-distancing measures and reduced class sizes. The academy says it has been catching up since then, but some police departments are still feeling the pinch.

Gomes, of North Charleston, said his department has seven new officers who have been waiting to enter the academy since early October. They are slated to go in late January, which means they likely won’t hit the streets until spring.

Some agencies, including North Charleston, also have grumbled about production quality of the academy's videotaped lessons and the inability for recruits to ask questions of instructors when they hit a stumbling block.

The technical school plan grew out of discussions between North Charleston police and Trident in 2019 about establishing a full basic training program in the Lowcountry, a plan shot down by the state.

Livingston said officials from Trident and its sister schools consulted with academy staff in crafting the new proposal, which calls for instruction to draw directly the state’s videos and curriculum. Instructors could then dive deeper into the topics, which range from traffic stops and domestic violence to courtroom procedures, mental illness and First Amendment rights. Most of the state’s 16 technical colleges would be capable of hosting classes, since all but two already offer a criminal justice component, he said.

Another approach

Gomes said he hopes this model will lead to full regional training programs that would allow departments to keep recruits closer to home and school them in the needs of the communities they will serve.

“This is the crack in the door we have been looking for, and once the technical schools prove they can do a phenomenal job of preparing people for this job, we would look for it to expand,” he said.

Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds said he wants to know more about the technical schools' proposal, but thinks it could be a step in the right direction. Charleston police already run a pre-academy program and would like to expand that to do full basic training. He applauds the academy's instructors, but insists police need more options to prepare recruits for the challenges today's officers face.

“I think anything we can do to open up this conversation and embrace change and improvements is a positive thing,” Reynolds said.

Still, the academy’s Swindler cautions departments against expecting too much. The academy is open to new ideas, but not to a central change in its mission. Assisting with the academy’s current approach would be welcome; trying to replace it with a “back door” regional program would not, he said.

“It’s not going to take the place of anything we do,” Swindler said of the technical college's plan. “(The training council) will not allow them to take on the role of replacing the criminal justice academy.”