Tear gas disperses protesters in Columbia as City Council extends curfew

COLUMBIA — Law enforcement officers fired tear gas at several hundred protesters Sunday as they marched toward the Columbia police station, where demonstrations turned violent a day earlier, and later when they returned to the Statehouse.

Meanwhile, Columbia City Council extended its curfew until 6 a.m. Monday.

Police officers began clearing out the Statehouse grounds around 6 p.m., using tear gas to disperse groups and arresting anyone who did not immediately follow orders to go home.

"The curfew is in effect, an officer standing next to Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin yelled into a megaphone. "Disperse or you will be arrested."

Officers used tear gas against demonstrators, then moved in a line into the Vista, the restaurant and entertainment district near the Statehouse.

Tear gas had dispersed the crowd earlier as they marched up Columbia's Main Street before taking a winding path toward the police department. That's where peaceful protests devolved into gunshots and vandalism Saturday afternoon. Demonstrators didn't make it there Sunday.

They were met on Hampton Street by a police presence that included sheriff’s deputies with riot shields and red-clad rapid response team officers. For several minutes, protesters screamed at the officers, holding up their arms and urging them not to shoot.

Tensions skyrocketed as protesters screamed that they had nothing but signs and cellphones against the officer’s riot gear and combat weapons. Then, at the urging of Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook, the line of officers began to push forward and the crowd descended into chaos. Many fled immediately, sprinting in every direction. Those who remained seconds longer scrambled away, coughing, as explosions rang out and the air was filled with tear gas.

Some yelled obscenities back at the police as they stumbled away. Hundreds of yards away, protesters regrouped in small clusters, washing their faces with bottled waters and calling friends they had lost in the fray. Outside a nearby wine bar, paramedics treated one man who was bleeding from his side.

Some protesters mentioned regrouping back at the Statehouse. Others dispersed in other directions.

Lawrence Nathaniel, the activist who organized this weekend's protests at the Statehouse, said he felt terrible that the first devolved into violence and vandalism, and the second ended with a crowd of marchers being tear gassed at point blank range.

He'd planned to keep the protests on Statehouse grounds, he said, but other activists took charge and led the crowds toward the police station both times.

"I feel like it’s on me," said Nathaniel, who formed I Can't Breathe South Carolina. He said the group would continue to organize at the Statehouse at 2 p.m. every day until its demands are met.

The group has called for changes aimed at making police more accountable. Its list includes intensive mental health evaluations of all officers assigned to minority communities, creation of a police "use of force" state database, public notice of each case that results in death, and creation of a civilian board to review officer conduct, made up of "black and brown activists chosen by black and brown grassroot organizations."

Nathaniel recalled the summer of 2015, when the Confederate flag was removed from Statehouse grounds following the massacre of nine people at the Emanuel AME Church in Charleston by white supremacist Dylann Roof.

"We had the biggest racial crisis of my generation, and we didn't riot and tear up the street. We all stood in a circle and seen that flag come down," he said. "I want the narrative to be about peace and transparency in our police department."

Back at the Statehouse, more than 200 people locked arms to form a human chain, silent for nine minutes in memory of George Floyd, the African American man who died May25 as a Minneapolis police officer held him down with a knee on his neck for nearly nine minutes. Video footage of his death has sparked outrage and riots nationwide.

The curfew extension, approved unanimously without debate during an emergency council meeting, requires people to stay out of Columbia's business districts and "return to their residences and remain off of all common area." The curfew initially took effect at 6 p.m. Saturday.

"Let’s be very clear. The violations of people’s personal property and safety will never be tolerated," Benjamin said during the meeting held by videoconference.

Earlier Sunday, a diverse crowd, consisting mostly of young adults, had gathered at the Statehouse and shouted themselves hoarse, repeating “Black lives matter,” “no justice no peace” and “no racist police” for hours.

Columbia police kept their distance, gathering in small groups across Gervais Street. After about 30 minutes, demonstrators turned their attention to the State Law Enforcement Division agents guarding the north entrance to the capitol.

The officers stood as silent sentries, arms crossed or in their pockets, occasionally checking their phones as protesters showered them with chants and accusations.

“Either you’re on the side of freedom, or you’re on the other side,” Lexington resident Demetris Hill, who is black, shouted during the protest. “We know all police ain’t bad, but do y’all know all black people ain’t bad?”

Bishop Samuel Green, leader of South Carolina's AME churches, pleaded with protesters to remain peaceful and not let violence drown out their message for justice.

"We can be radical and responsible at the same time. Let’s turn the world upside down by love and peaceful protest," he said during a news conference Sunday with Gov. Henry McMaster. "We cannot get what we need accomplished when the news cycle is focused on the burnings, the looting and all other matters. ... All of your marching. All of your protesting will be in vain if the memory of George Floyd is desecrated by your violence."

Seanna Adcox contributed to this article.