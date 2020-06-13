You are the owner of this article.
Teachers march at the SC Statehouse to protest racial discrimination

  Updated
Teachers protest in Columbia
Teachers from across the state gather on Saturday, June 13, 2020, outside the S.C. Statehouse to protest racial discrimination, just weeks after George Floyd was killed by police in Minneapolis. Seanna Adcox/Staff

 By Seanna Adcox sadcox@postandcourier.com

COLUMBIA — Teachers from across the state traveled to the state capital on Saturday to protest racial discrimination and to "be on the right side of history."

Several hundred teachers and advocates gathered at the state Department if Education and began marching to the Statehouse at 11:30 a.m., where teachers were expected to address the crowd.

They carried signs, some of which read “black students’ lives matter” and “decolonize education,” and “know justice know peace.” 

They chanted "black lives matter" and “ our students matter” as they walked the couple of blocks down Senate Street.

They also chanted “hands up don’t shoot” with their hands raised.

Police blocked side streets so protesters could safely march. No officers were visible on Statehouse grounds, but a drone buzzed overhead.

Most protesters wore masks amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The protest comes in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Floyd, a black man, was suffocated under the knee of a white police officer for nearly nine minutes. The incident was recorded and created a movement that has swept the nation seeking change, especially in the way police services are provided.

Teachers rally
Teachers rally outside the South Carolina Statehouse on Saturday, June 13, 2020, in Columbia, S.C., amid a protest seeking sea change in race relations and discrimination following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Seanna Adcox/Staff

Tamara Burk, a social justice and leadership professor at Columbia College, said the protests started about police reform, but she said all systems “based on white privilege” need reform, including justice and all levels of government.

“People running things don’t look the population,” she said.

“I teach students of color," said Samantha Tindal, 24, a third grade teacher in Greenville county who said she came to the protest to stand up for her students. "It’s my job as their teacher to stand up for their rights and be on the right side of history.” 

Tia McFadden, 24, a third grade teacher in Laurens School District 56 in Clinton, said she’s concerned about protesting amid the pandemic, but, “I feel our students’ lives are more important than the virus."
 
"Our children are African American. We’re protesting for them. We’re using our teacher voice,” she said. 

Follow Seanna Adcox on Twitter at @seannaadcox_pc.

Assistant Columbia bureau chief

Adcox returned to The Post and Courier in October 2017 after 12 years covering the Statehouse for The Associated Press. She previously covered education for The P&C. She has also worked for The AP in Albany, N.Y., and for The Herald in Rock Hill.

