Teachers march at the SC Statehouse to protest racial discrimination

COLUMBIA — Teachers from across the state traveled to the state capital on Saturday to protest racial discrimination and to "be on the right side of history."

Several hundred teachers and advocates gathered at the state Department if Education and began marching to the Statehouse at 11:30 a.m., where teachers were expected to address the crowd.

They carried signs, some of which read “black students’ lives matter” and “decolonize education,” and “know justice know peace.”

They chanted "black lives matter" and “ our students matter” as they walked the couple of blocks down Senate Street.

They also chanted “hands up don’t shoot” with their hands raised.

Police blocked side streets so protesters could safely march. No officers were visible on Statehouse grounds, but a drone buzzed overhead.

Most protesters wore masks amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The protest comes in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Floyd, a black man, was suffocated under the knee of a white police officer for nearly nine minutes. The incident was recorded and created a movement that has swept the nation seeking change, especially in the way police services are provided.

Tamara Burk, a social justice and leadership professor at Columbia College, said the protests started about police reform, but she said all systems “based on white privilege” need reform, including justice and all levels of government.

“People running things don’t look the population,” she said.

“I teach students of color," said Samantha Tindal, 24, a third grade teacher in Greenville county who said she came to the protest to stand up for her students. "It’s my job as their teacher to stand up for their rights and be on the right side of history.”

Tia McFadden, 24, a third grade teacher in Laurens School District 56 in Clinton, said she’s concerned about protesting amid the pandemic, but, “I feel our students’ lives are more important than the virus."