With 11 candidates vying for four at-large seats in the Charleston County School Board election, the contest is shaping up to be one of the area's livelier ones.
On Nov. 6, all county residents can choose up to four candidates on their ballot — one from West Ashley, one from North Charleston and two from East Cooper.
In East Cooper, four candidates are running for two seats on the board: Kate Darby (incumbent), Joyce Green, Sarah Shad Johnson and Jake Rambo.
In North Charleston, three candidates are running for one seat: Cindy Bohn Coats (incumbent), Linda Mosley Lucas and Vivian Sheppard Pettigrew.
And in West Ashley, four candidates are competing for one seat: Francis Marion Beylotte III, Herbert Fielding, the Rev. Eric L. Mack (incumbent) and Paul H. Padron.
Teacher pay
Board members recently took the extraordinary step of setting aside money in the next two school years' budgets to raise the county's teacher pay scale, aiming to bring the base salary up to $40,000, the highest in the state, by 2020. To cancel that plan, future board members would have to explicitly vote against it.
At a forum hosted by the Charleston Teacher Alliance, all of the candidates agreed that even $40,000 was not enough to attract and retain teachers — but they diverged on other details.
Beylotte threw down the gauntlet at a previous forum hosted by the Quality Education Project, vowing to raise the starting teacher salary to $50,000. While he was short on specifics about how he would fund such an increase, Darby echoed the dollar figure in the Tuesday night forum, saying, "It should be 50."
Meanwhile, Padron hammered the incumbents about the current pay scale that stops offering annual cost-of-living increases once teachers hit 25 years of experience. While the incumbents all said the cap should be lifted, Padron asked why they had done nothing about it in their four to eight years on the board.
Green said she wanted to pay teachers more, but with a caveat: "I totally believe in teachers being rewarded for their performance." Johnson later cautioned that performance-based pay incentives tied to student test scores had failed previously, citing the district's disastrous Bridge program that cost millions in administrative costs and ended in increased teacher turnover at pilot schools.
Johnson and Rambo both mentioned the lack of funding for classroom supplies, a yearly indignity that often forces teachers to dig into their own pockets. Lucas suggested the district could offer housing assistance or even gym memberships for teachers.
The future of school choice
The Charleston County School District has embraced programs of choice for decades. More than one-third of county public school students attended a charter or magnet school last school year, and some magnets had waiting lists stretching into the hundreds.
Recent years have seen some pushback on the board, which began rejecting and questioning some charter applications while also eliminating some "partial magnet" programs that yielded few improvements.
Beylotte spoke at a forum more harshly than any other candidate against the current program of school choice, tracing its roots back to white flight and resistance to desegregation. School choice has exacerbated inequality in the district, with a handful of magnet schools rating among the nation's highest-performing while some traditional high schools languish among the lowest-performing.
"We don't have choice. That's Orwellian doublespeak. We have a chance," Beylotte said. Mack and Padron also echoed the findings of a recent diversity study conducted by Clemson researchers, which found that school choice had exacerbated academic inequity in the district.
Rambo, Fielding and Coats spoke in defense of school choice, while all acknowledging that the system needs to be improved. Coats defended the district's push, under previous Superintendent Nancy McGinley, to offer similar magnet-school programming in each area of the county to accommodate different learning styles.
Johnson said the district is "saturated with all the choice" and said the board should focus on applying lessons learned from charter schools in its traditional schools.
The superintendent
The three incumbents in the race, Coats, Darby and Mack, frequently side with Superintendent Gerrita Postlewait during the nine-member board's fractious debates, often voting in the five- or six-person majority on controversial decisions. They voted to approve rating Superintendent Gerrita Postlewait "Effective" in this year's evaluation.
Darby, the board chair, was the only member who gave the superintendent a perfect score in all 35 categories last year.
Hired in July 2015, Postlewait has left her mark on the district with a number of major changes. She pushed for, and got, a plan to raise the entire teacher salary scale to the highest in the state. She helped set up Early College High School at Trident Tech's downtown campus. And the district recently announced it had earned accreditation from the group AdvancED.
Postlewait has also made enemies, including some now running for the board. Teachers and parents picketed the district office in May 2017 after the district began evaluating teachers on a new system that partly involved measuring improvements in students' standardized test scores.
The other rallying cry at the time was about the district's abrupt shuffling of some school principals, including Rambo, who resigned in protest rather than leave his post at Edwards Elementary in Mount Pleasant. Rambo began publicly mulling a run for office shortly after his resignation letter inspired cries of support from parents.
Padron, too, was caught in the shuffle, although he did not join the public protests. Parents at Deer Park Middle, where Padron was serving as principal at the time, pleaded with the district not to relocate him. Padron retired in July after 25 years at the district.
Educator experience
The current board has only one member, Priscilla Jeffery, with professional experience in education. This year's slate of candidates includes four people who have worked in Charleston County schools: Lucas, Padron, Pettigrew and Rambo.
Lucas worked for more than 40 years as a speech clinician and counselor. Padron worked for 25 years as a teacher and administrator. Pettigrew worked for almost 30 years as an interventionist and teacher trainer. Rambo worked nearly 10 years for the district.
"I have a first-hand account of student academic performances, and I also know from working with so many people in the district what their struggles are, what they need," Pettigrew said.
In announcing its endorsements, a parent and community group called Flip the Board cited educator experience as a major factor in their decision. The group endorsed Johnson, Padron, Pettigrew and Rambo earlier this month.
Big endorsements
The bulk of the advertising surrounding the race was bought by a deep-pocketed nonprofit group called the Charleston Coalition for Kids. Launched in June, its founding members included multiple mayors, former board members and a handful of parent advocates trained by charter school lobbyists. It also includes billionaire Ben Navarro, who brokered a public-private partnership between the district and his high-performing Meeting Street Schools, and philanthropist Anita Zucker.
In June, the group's executive director Josh Bell wrote that the coalition's mission involved "improving the makeup of the current School Board." In September, it endorsed all three incumbents for re-election. It also endorsed Green for the East Cooper vacancy left by outgoing member Chris Staubes. The coalition has announced its endorsements in mail flyers, on billboards and in video ads featuring former Charleston Mayor Joe Riley.
According to Bell, the coalition's initial funding came from the 75 founding members. The names of eight of those members no longer appear on the coalition website, including Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg.
Tecklenburg left the group because he currently has business before the school board: A request to form a Tax Increment Financing fund to improve drainage on Church Creek. "He recused himself from further consideration of the school board races, so as not to mix official city business with the election in any way," Tecklenburg's spokesman said in an email Friday.
Audrey Lane, another founding member and former district employee, said she left the group after it endorsed all of the incumbents, despite stating it wanted to shake up the status quo.
"I received the endorsement list in an email a few weeks ago and was just floored," Lane said. "That was not what I was expecting."
Another founding member, local activist Tamika Gadsden, said she quit the group because she felt it was pushing for expansion of school choice.
The group has never taken a public stance on school choice. In an email response, Bell said the issue wasn't brought up in the group's candidate interviews.
"This is a distraction and takes attention from where it is most needed," he wrote.