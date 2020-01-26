After more than 30 years in law enforcement, North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess' career has been building to this moment.

Two years ago, the lawman took the helm of the city's police force, where he is credited with helping restore officer morale, cleaning up a troubled department, building community relationships and lowering crime rates in struggling neighborhoods.

His work gained the attention of Gov. Henry McMaster, who nominated Burgess in November to be the next director of the state's Department of Public Safety, overseeing the Highway Patrol as well as several smaller divisions, including the State Transport Police, which polices commercial trucking, and the Bureau of Protective Services, which provides security on Statehouse grounds.

In all, the job entails managing more than 1,200 employees statewide, compared with about 500 as North Charleston's chief.

Initially greeted with praise, Burgess' nomination hit a road bump on Tuesday when senators on a Judiciary screening panel questioned him about unpaid income taxes from 2007 to 2012.

Burgess told The Post and Courier on Friday that the issue stems from a mistake.

He took off-duty work to earn additional income for his family and a friend he trusted did his taxes. That friend assured him his finances were in order.

But the IRS informed him of his tax debt in 2012.

Burgess said he set up a payment plan and paid off the entire $31,790 debt in 2018.

When he filled out his application for DPS director, Burgess said he forgot to include liens for 2011 and 2012 but that he emailed records for all the years he owed taxes to the Senate panel.

"I supplied them with all the information for every year I had a tax lien," Burgess said. "They had all the information before them. I made a mistake."

The chief said he's worked with a new accountant to prevent himself from falling into a similar situation again.

Confirmation

The controversy appears unlikely to derail Burgess' nomination, according to interviews with lawmakers, and the subcommittee could advance his selection to the full Senate Judiciary Committee as early as Tuesday.

But the Senate can be unpredictable.

"I think that’s a legitimate line of questioning," Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey, an Edgefield Republican, said of the tax liens. "I want to know what happened with the taxes and want a satisfactory response.”

He said he also wants to hear Burgess’ plans for DPS. “The agency needs leadership. You want to know what the plans are, not only next month but also next year and three years later.”

House Judiciary Chairman Peter McCoy, a Charleston Republican, said he worked closely with Burgess for six years, starting in 2005, as a prosecutor assigned solely to North Charleston cases.

"There’s nobody better," McCoy said. "A guy like Reggie gets in there, I just don't think (taxes will be an issue). Morale comes from the top. When he gets in there, people will have confidence in his decisions."

Sen. Gerald Malloy, a Hartsville Democrat who sits on the Judiciary Committee, said the question is whether Burgess’ success in high-crime North Charleston will transfer to a much larger agency, subject to the whims of legislators.

“He’s working in one of the most difficult circumstances in our state, and he’s made peace among people there," Malloy said. "He’s very credible. He seems to have high integrity."

The senator said that if Burgess becomes DPS director, he will manage more than twice the number of personnel and would become the face of a highly scrutinized organization.

"It’s a mammoth task," Malloy said. "Can he do the job? I think he’s capable of doing the job. The question is whether we let a person like that do the job."

Sinking morale

The Highway Patrol has been in turmoil for more than a decade.

In 2008, Gov. Mark Sanford tapped Mark Keel — then-interim chief of the State Law Enforcement Division — to head DPS to restore public trust in the agency, after videotapes surfaced of troopers using racial slurs, ramming fleeing suspects with their patrol cars and kicking a suspect in the head after a high-speed pursuit.

After Gov. Nikki Haley took office in 2011, she made Keel chief of SLED, where he’d spent the bulk of his career.

And DPS' interim director, Kenny Lancaster — who'd previously headed the patrol — became embroiled in a scandal over his alleged affairs. State Attorney General Alan Wilson later concluded he did nothing criminal.

But in an effort to move past the drama, Haley found an out-of-state replacement in Leroy Smith, who had spent 22 years with the Florida Highway Patrol.

Complaints mounted that low morale was depleting the ranks, leaving fewer S.C. troopers to enforce highway safety laws.

Between 2011 and 2017, 1,100 employees left DPS, according to a September 2017 inspector general's report. That includes 206 employees in fiscal 2017 alone, representing a 38 percent increase in departures from the prior six-year average. The vast majority of departures were in the Highway Patrol, which was losing seven uniformed officers every month, on average.

Currently, about 740 troopers patrol state highways, roughly the same as two decades ago, when there were 1 million fewer people in the state. There are 130 vacancies in the trooper ranks, according to the governor's office, and McMaster wants the new director to fill 100 of those slots by the end of the year. To help, he's proposed sending $5 million to DPS to raise salaries.

On Facebook, a group of former state troopers created the “Troopers FED UP” page, on which many anonymously air their grievances and share stories of agency dysfunction.

Legislators with the House Oversight Committee grilled Smith for more than two years about complaints of uneven discipline and low morale. Statistics gathered by legislators showed an increase in collisions, fatalities and injuries, and a decrease in traffic citations.

In 2017, the House voted overwhelmingly to fire Smith by eliminating his position and salary from the budget. Senators restored the job and pay before the budget was finalized. But the House had made its point.

Later that year, David Whatley, a Highway Patrol sergeant in Florence County, dramatically handed his resignation to Smith in front of the House Oversight Committee. Whatley said he was wrongly found guilty of a minor policy infraction. He filed a lawsuit in Richland County in May alleging defamation and unfair treatment. The case is in arbitration, court records show.

In an interview, Whatley spoke about morale at his former agency.

"My experience with the Highway Patrol was, we used to be the pinnacle of law enforcement," he said. "Troopers need to be treated fairly. There's no due process. It deflated me as far as wanting to do my job."

As far as Burgess, Whatley said he didn't know much about him but has heard that he's well-liked in North Charleston.

"My concern with Burgess, honestly, would be that he would fall into the chain of command and not be able to shake things up," he said. "You cannot come in as a director and keep the same operating procedures."

Bridge builder

Burgess' nomination was announced in November, one day after Smith said he would not be reappointed to a third term as DPS director.

Smith's salary this year was $165,559. In North Charleston, Burgess's last posted salary, as of March, was $139,049.

The chief had a reputation as a strong leader and a fair man who would work to restore trust in an agency desperately in need of change.

James Johnson, state president of the National Action Network, said he's known Burgess for about 25 years and said he's the right person to lead DPS.

Burgess worked hard in North Charleston to build bridges with underrepresented communities.

"Anybody in Columbia and any trooper can expect Reggie to be honest with them," Johnson said. "He will tell you like it is."

Burgess said restoring employee morale is a top priority. He plans to identify the problems by getting to know as many DPS employees as he can.

While he will not be able to take the same hands-on approach he did in North Charleston, Burgess said he's confident he can meet troopers and other employees where they are.

"You build that bridge by, first of all, trying to make sure that they understand that you are for them," he said.

And Burgess pointed to the progress made in North Charleston where officer morale has improve drastically since the lows seen in the wake of the 2015 Walter Scott shooting.

After then-North Charleston police officer Michael Slager shot Scott, an unarmed black man, officers started leaving in droves.

Nearly all the officers who left returned to work for the department, which is now fully staffed and has strong recruiting, Burgess said.

Discipline is aimed at helping officers grow and become better at their jobs, he said.

"I want them to understand that we'll be consistent and progressive with the discipline," Burgess said. "If you did something wrong and it's clear that it is, then you understand what the discipline is."

Final hurdles

As questions arose over Burgess' tax debts, his former boss also questioned his readiness for the DPS job.

John Zumalt, who was North Charleston police chief from 2001 to 2012, said the current chief was able to build valuable relationships with the African American community but that he lacked the communication skills and administrative skills to effectively lead a large agency.

He also questioned Burgess' record on crime, noting that it rose significantly from the time he left the agency through the time Burgess took over in 2018.

"Based on my time working with Reggie I do not believe (he) has the problem-solving skills, administrative or leadership skills to solve South Carolina’s significant traffic safety problems," Zumalt said.

On Friday, Burgess said he didn't know where the former chief's comments were coming from, and that Zumalt was the one who took him under his wing and helped him develop into the leader he is today by sending him for training at the Southern Police Institute and other command colleges.

“Chief Jon Zumalt invested in me," Burgess said. "He put a lot into me, and I think that I followed his path as he laid it out, to get to the place that I am."

As he prepares to move through the confirmation process, Burgess said he's confident he can apply the lessons he's learned over his career to restore DPS to its former prestige.

"If I become the director, that's my title, but I'm a cop," Burgess said. "I know how to lead from the front ... but I know sometimes, too, that I can sit back. I'm not going on a scene where the commander or a first-line supervisor is in charge, to take over that scene unless there's no other choice."