Shortly after Bill Peagler took office in one of the nation's fastest-growing counties, his mantra became “Berkeley County is Open for Business.”
Month after month, County Council approved agreements with new businesses and industries wanting to move to some of the hottest real estate in South Carolina, often under code names like Project Iona, Cranberry or Loblolly.
Since 2015, under Peagler’s watch, the county made deals that brought in more than $3.5 billion in economic development investments and about 8,500 new jobs. That includes two prize catches: Swedish carmaker Volvo, which is spending more than $1 billion to bring a new plant and 4,000 jobs to the county's bucolic western edge; and Google, which recently announced a $600 million expansion.
Some say this economic boon has come at a cost, as the county did deals that lowered taxes and provided other incentives for these companies.
“The thing I keep hearing is that the county’s budget is not funded by houses,” said Marie Young, a nurse and mother of three who lives in Goose Creek. “So then if it’s funded by companies and they are giving them a tax break, it stands to reason that somebody is losing out somewhere.”
But County Economic Development Director Barry Jurs looks at it another way.
To lure businesses, counties offer incentives like tax credits, grants and Fee In Lieu of Taxes agreements, or FILOTs. The companies may also negotiate with utility companies for lower rates and receive state and federal tax credits or grants.
In return, they add thousands of jobs and millions in payrolls to the local economy, Jurs said. What’s unknown is whether the companies would have added those jobs without incentives.
The property tax assessment ratio for industries is 10.5 percent, but if the business is making an investment of $2.5 million or more, it can negotiate a lower ratio through a FILOT for a certain number of years.
The typical reduction leaves the business paying property tax at a 6 percent ratio, the usual rate for commercial properties, but some of the biggest companies get a 4 percent ratio for up to 30 years. Such agreements must be approved by County Council, but those agreements also reduce the property tax paid to school districts, towns and cities.
“We don’t give up anything,” Jurs said. “We start with nothing. When a company comes to talk to Berkeley County, they’re not paying us anything. If they ask us for that consideration and we don’t offer it, the conversation ends there and they go somewhere else to do business where they can get that consideration. So as we negotiate the deals with these FILOTs, everything that we get is more than what we had.”
South Carolina’s 10.5 percent assessment rate is one of the highest industrial property tax ratios in the Southeast.
“There is no business that is going to come here at 10.5 percent,” Jurs said.
A fuzzy rule known as “GASB Statement 77,” which took effect for most governments starting with fiscal year 2017, was supposed to make it easier to track the incentives that counties give out.
On its form, Berkeley County, says it gave away about $5.1 million in incentives in fiscal year 2017, including $3.4 million in FILOTs, and an additional $1.7 million in special source revenue credits — reimbursements to businesses for their real estate and investment costs.
Confusion over filling out this form led counties to figure that amount differently, making it difficult to compare Berkeley with Dorchester, which said it gave away $3.4 million, and Charleston, with $514,479 in abatements. Each of those counties used different computations.
The giveaways aren’t reported on a per-company basis.
How much are they giving away? Berkeley County officials wouldn't say. When pressed, they refused to provide the overall difference between new industries paying 10.5 percent and what they actually do when incentives are factored in.
Google deal
Earlier this year, some residents spoke out when the county agreed to give new breaks to Google for a planned expansion at its 500-acre site off U.S. Highway 52, including reducing the company's tax assessment ratio to 4 percent.
Like most economic development projects, the data center was known under a pseudonym as it wound its way through the county approval process. Some find that practice to be deceptive.
“This is about government hiding what they're doing under the guise of, ‘Well ... it's legal. See? That's their real name,’” said Tom Fernandez, who runs a Facebook page called Berkeley County Growth & Development. “ This secretive behavior must stop.”
The deal was particularly troubling to some in the wake of the server farm’s 2016 application to the state Department of Health and Environmental Control asking to withdraw 1.5 million gallons of water a day from an aquifer beneath Berkeley County.
The request — which drew fire from residents, conservationists and nearby water utilities — has been stalled for the last year.
“They want to take our water but they don’t want to pay taxes, doesn’t it seem like there’s something wrong with that?” said Moncks Corner resident Jill Schultz.
Although County Council unanimously approved the FILOT for Google’s expansion in August, at least one council member voiced concerns about it.
“My pet peeve with Google is that we didn’t get our fair share, in my opinion,” compared with the company’s other data center sites across the country, said Councilman Kevin Cox.
Google, which is known for guarding its privacy, did not immediately return emails seeking comment. But according to its website, the company is “committed to playing a positive role in each of the communities in which we operate around the world. Through grant-making and local initiatives, we're working to help businesses, schools, and nonprofits thrive.”
Locally, the company has given about 14,000 Chromebook computers to students, set up free Wi-Fi systems, and given about $2 million to Lowcountry charities and community events. It spent $180,000 last year to equip 28 school buses with Wi-Fi so students in the most remote parts of the county could do homework during their commutes.
Many of the other companies also give back to the community, Jurs said.
“They come here with the intent to be part of the community,” he said.
Closer scrutiny
As Peagler prepares to leave office, the county's “welcoming all comers” attitude seems to be shifting.
Officials are starting to put more of an emphasis on quality over quantity.
“We’ve already been turning some down, but you don’t hear about those,” Jurs said, adding the county is now vetting companies even more closely.
“Just because a company has interest in Berkeley County doesn’t mean Berkeley County has interest in that company,” he added. “We’re in the process now of trying to select the best of what’s out there and comes to talk to us, to make sure that they are a very good fit for the Berkeley County family.”
The county’s infrastructure has struggled to keep pace with the rapid growth, with daily traffic jams, a stressed water and sewer system, crowded schools and a laundry list of other needs. The Sheriff’s Office, fire departments and emergency services have all felt growing pains.
“I want the public to know we hear them,” said Councilman Josh Whitley. “We, as a council, are not going to be told by South Carolina (Department of) Commerce or anyone else, ‘Take this industry. They’re yours.'” We are going to pick and choose who we give incentives to based on the quality of life in Berkeley County.”
Berkeley County School District said it lost $43.5 million tax revenue in 2017 because of fee-in-lieu deals, special source revenue credits and other breaks, according to financial statements. That compares with $25.3 million in Charleston and $8.5 million in Dorchester.
The district spends about $8,000 per student per year, and many of its schools are already overcrowded, school officials said.
If a new business arrives and adds 200 new jobs, its employees might, conservatively, have 100 school-age children, which equates to a $800,000 per year cost to the district, Cox said.
“We can’t continue to pack kids in classrooms and not build new schools,” he said.
But owner-occupied houses don't pay taxes to the school's operating budget, thanks to Act 388 that state lawmakers passed in 2007. But businesses do.
A $20 million industry pays enough property taxes to offset 462 houses, according to Berkeley County. And industries often require fewer county services than homeowners do.
Without the new industries, which often bring new money into the county, the county would like have to raise its tax rate, something it hasn’t done since 2014, Jurs said.
“We can bring these industries in,” he said. “They hire the folks, they provide their livelihood and they pay taxes that keep everybody else’s taxes down. The wages that go to our families, goes right around and produces disposable income that they spend in the county. Those jobs mean tremendous opportunity to the families here.”