'Taste the Cure' food truck rally to help raise money for owner with cancer

HANAHAN — Eric Nelson said it felt like a gut punch when he learned the news that fellow food truck owner William Ratcliff had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

Nelson, who owns Area 51 Foods, had met Ratcliff, owner of SOCU food truck, four years ago when he first moved from Greenville to the Lowcountry.

“He’s the kind of guy that will drop everything to help you out,” Nelson said. “The food truck community is pretty small, so you get to know everyone, and William is one of the best guys out there.”

When news of Ratcliff’s illness trickled through the community, it immediately sprang into action, organizing two fundraisers for the Ratcliff family to help pay for medical bills.

The first event, "Taste the Cure," will be held from noon to 7 p.m. March 28 at the Yeamans Hall Canteen, across the street from Hanahan City Hall. J&B’s Bucket List, Zimos Falafel & Gyro, Area 51 Foods, Brunch Holiday, Gorditas Locas, Mora Ice Cream, and Tap Truck will be on hand.

Andrea Ziomek, who owns the Brunch Holiday food truck, organized the event after meeting Ratcliff for the first time a few weeks ago.

“I’ve been at the same locations with him and served at the same times, but we were always too busy to connect,” Ziomek said. “We have a Facebook group online and I was blown away by everyone’s reaction to the news of William's illness and knew I had to do something.”

The second fundraiser will be from noon to 5 p.m. April 3 at the Firefly Distillery in Park Circle in North Charleston. The fundraiser will feature 20 food trucks.

“The support the food truck community has shown me and my family has been overwhelming,” said Ratcliff, 42, who was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer a month ago. “It’s been humbling, and we really are very thankful that we have so many friends in the industry.”

The five-year survival rate for stage 4 pancreatic cancer is 1 percent.

“We’re just taking it day to day,” said Ratcliff, whose wife of 10 years, Fatima, helps run the business.

Nelson said an example of Ratcliff’s generosity came a few of years ago when the duo went to Wilmington, N.C., in 2018 to help feed victims of Hurricane Florence.

“William was the only food truck guy in the area that stepped up and went to Wilmington with me,” Nelson said. “He didn’t know any of those people, he just wanted to help. He stopped his business to go help out total strangers. If he hasn’t helped you yet, it’s because he hasn’t met you yet.”

Ratcliff’s SOCU food truck specializes in New Orleans’ style cuisine, including po'boy sandwiches.