Task force charged with finding solution for 2 Charleston smokestacks meets Thursday

A task force charged with finding a solution for two deteriorating smokestacks on Charleston's East Side will hold its first meeting Thursday.

A little over a month ago, Charleston City Council hired a preservation engineering firm to come up with a plan for the two smokestacks along with creating a task force to figure out how much of them to save and ways to do it.

In late August, Chief Building Official Ken Granata ordered the 135-foot smokestacks on Cooper and Drake streets removed after a report on the smokestacks' integrity showed some structural deficiencies.

The teleconference meeting is scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday. Call in to the meeting at 1-929-6099. When asked to enter an access code, use 870 2256 2576. Alternatively, the meeting will be streamed on the city's YouTube channel.

The meeting will include an update on the most recent inspection of the two smokestacks and the status of a $160,000 preservation plan by Bennett Preservation Engineering. In mid-October — and after public outcry to save the smokestacks — the city contracted with Bennett Preservation to come up with a solution.

The task force includes Councilwoman Marie Delcioppo, Councilman Robert Mitchell, Eastside Community Development Corporation President Latonya Gamble, Eastside Community Development Corporation board member Deborah Powell, John Massalon from the Preservation Society and Robert Clement of Clement, Crawford & Thornhill, Deputy Capital Projects Director Edmund Most and Granata.

The task force will make a recommendation to City Council and come up with a plan so the city pays no more than 50 percent of the cost. The task force will be required to make a recommendation by council’s second meeting in January.

Since late August, council delayed a decision twice and held two in-person meetings with residents and a community conversation on the issue.

Ultimately, council will decide among three scenarios: remove the smokestacks at an estimated cost of $535,000; preserve half of them by reducing their height at an estimated cost of $1.6 million; or preserve them in their entirety, with an estimated cost of $3 million.