Task Force calls for saving historic East Side smokestacks; funding an issue

A Charleston city task force has decided the two historic 135-foot smokestacks at St. Julian Devine Community Center on Cooper and Drake streets should be preserved, but a $1.5 million private fundraising effort is needed to save them.

Some task force members suggested creating a GoFundMe page to seek donations.

The city had initially planned to demolish the smokestacks because they have become structurally unsound, threatening nearby homes and businesses, but historic groups and the East Side community association objected. The task force has been working on a solution.

Stabilizing and preserving the smokestacks will cost an estimated $3 million. The city plans to pay half the cost, but for now has only $700,000 set aside for the project.

That means, during a budget crunch brought on by the pandemic and following a tax increase, the city will need to appropriate another $800,000 for its share. City Council will consider the recommendation at a Jan. 26 meeting.

“We’re going to have cut something to make up that $1.5 million," Councilman Robert Mitchell said at the task force meeting.

Mayor John Tecklenburg said he'll chip in $1,000 of his own money, and urged the two historic groups that have pushed to save the smokestacks to quickly begin fundraising efforts.

“It’s going to take all of us," said Councilwoman Marie Delcioppo. “I want a little more, maybe, aggression from Historic Charleston and the Preservation Society."

Representatives of the Preservation Society of Charleston and the Historic Charleston Foundation both said at the task force meeting they couldn't commit to any specific amount of support but would work to raise money.

“Historic Charleston is willing to put together a campaign," said William Applegate, an Historic Charleston Foundation trustee.

The smokestacks once served a city garbage incinerator located in the majority-Black community, but have since become associated with the community center building and historic groups say they are an important part of the city's historic skyline.

"Obviously our neighborhood association isn’t going to raise a whole lot of money, but we’ll do what we can," said Eastside Community Development Corporation President Latonya Gamble.

At a meeting Wednesday, the St. Julian Devine Community Center Smokestack Task Force concluded that the city should move quickly to remove the smokestack liners that have separated and are threatening the structure.

“The inner liner, that’s the imminent threat to the outer shell," said Chief Building Official Ken Granata, who had ordered the smokestacks taken down in August.

If the brick inner liners collapse they could blow out the bottom of the smokestacks, causing them to fall, he said.

The city plans to seek bids in February for the work to stabilize the smokestacks, which could consume the $700,000 appropriated for the project.

The remaining $2.3 million estimated to be needed to preserve the smokestacks long-term would require another $800,000 from the city and $1.5 million in private fundraising. Task force members also mentioned, but did not detail, the possibility of a private business getting involved in the project.

Applegate said options are being explored that "could rid the city of this responsibility."