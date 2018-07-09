Firefighters on Monday extinguished a fire at Drayton Hall Elementary that authorities said was caused by a tar kettle being used by contract workers on the roof.
About 12 contractors were on the roof and six administrators were inside the school on Ashley River Road when Charleston firefighters arrived shortly before 3 p.m. The tar kettle was on fire.
The contractors had tried unsuccessfully to extinguish the flames before they called 911.
Firefighters contained the fire and cooled the tar kettle's contents using foam and dry chemical fire extinguishers.
No students were at the school at the time, and no one was injured.
The Charleston Fire Department noted in a news release that the International Fire Code prohibits the use of tar kettles on roofs.
"These fire events, if not extinguished quickly, can rapidly progress and boil burning tar from the container," the Fire Department said. "While in operation, tar kettles must be constantly attended and monitored."