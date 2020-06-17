'Take it down:' Calhoun Monument will be relocated, Charleston mayor says

Nearly 124 years after it was erected, the John C. Calhoun Monument in Marion Square will come down and be relocated, Charleston's mayor said on Wednesday.

Council members will vote to remove and relocate the statue during their Tuesday evening meeting, he said. Of the 12-member City Council, only Harry Griffin and Karl Brady did not attend the 3 p.m. announcement by Mayor John Teklenburg.

A challenge by state officials, citing a law enacted 20 years ago, is possible, but city officials said they're confident of a successful outcome if taken to court.

Tecklenburg's announcement comes on the five-year anniversary of the shooting at Charleston's Emanuel AME Church, where self-avowed white supremacist Dylann Roof killed nine African American worshippers in a Bible study session in 2015. The church is just down the street from the Calhoun statue. The mayor paused his remarks and named the victims to pay honor to the moment.

In his statement, Tecklenburg called Calhoun "both South Carolina’s most prominent national statesman and its most consequential defender of slavery and white supremacy."

"That we as Charlestonians must reckon with Mr. Calhoun’s towering and deeply troubling legacy is a given," Tecklenburg said in prepared remarks. "That we must allow his memorial to continue to divide our city while we do that reckoning, however, is not a given. And that is why, today, I will be sending our City Council a resolution calling for the relocation of the Calhoun statue to a local museum or other academic institution where that necessary and long overdue reckoning can truly begin.

Cheers followed and people shouted, "Take it down!" A couple people booed, saying “No relocation!”

“No longer will our council have its head in the sand as our children bear the brunt of this evil,” Councilman William Gregorie said of racism Following Tecklenburg's statement. A committee impaneled to study racism and conciliation will recommend taking down other such statues.

The Calhoun Monument, 115 feet tall, towers above downtown Charleston. Its namesake was vice president under presidents John Quincy Adams and Andrew Jackson. He advocated for slavery as a “positive good” and died in 1850, over a decade before the Civil War began.

The statue has been unpopular since its first incarnation, defaced regularly by African American residents who felt the statue was meant to keep them "in their place." A much shorter monument built in 1887 was replaced in 1896 so that it would be unreachable.

Those years marked a period of widespread disenfranchisement of African Americans, during which many such monuments were erected as a symbol of the racial hierarchy.

The city now owns the monument and it leases Marion Square as a public park.

On Tuesday, Charleston civil rights leaders and three lawmakers called for the monument to come down, saying it was a symbol of hate.

"If someone raped your wife, stole your children, sold you, would you want a statue of that person?" the Rev. Nelson Rivers III, a leader of the National Action Network, asked at the news conference on Wednesday.

A group of Charleston residents of all ages gathered in front of the monument on Wednesday morning, again pushing for its immediate removal. One resident, Daron-Lee Calhoun II, spoke to the crowd about how Calhoun owned his family for decades, yet he had to constantly see the statue in a place of honor.

The state’s Heritage Act could make removing the monument difficult.

The law was part of a compromise that removed the Confederate battle flag from the Statehouse dome in 2000. It forbids removing or changing any war monument or memorial from public property.

Also, the law prohibits renaming or rededicating public property, including bridges, streets, parks or structures, honoring a historic figure or event. Changing anything covered by the law requires a two-thirds vote of the Legislature.

In the 20 years since it was passed, legislators have only taken up a Heritage Act issue twice, most notably when they removed the battle flag from Statehouse grounds in 2015.

Tecklenburg said the city's legal team feels confident their decision can withstand a challenge via the Heritage Act.

"With that legal and historical research now complete, we are confident that, because the statue belongs to the city and rests on ground owned by a private entity, our council has full authority to order its relocation to a setting where it can be placed in its full historic context. We are also confident that it is simply the right thing to do."

Tecklenburg said he called Gov. Henry McMaster's office to “express our resolve,” but had received a response by Wednesday afternoon.

The mayor cited a statement made by Calhoun to the U.S. Senate in 1837 as an example of the former lawmaker's extreme racism.

“I hold that in the present state of civilization, where two races of different origin, and distinguished by color, and other physical differences, as well as intellectual, are brought together, the relation [referring to slavery] now existing in the slaveholding States between the two, is, instead of an evil, a good -- a positive good,” Calhoun said in the Senate.

Three state lawmakers in Charleston said Tuesday that they believe the Heritage Act is unconstitutional, and they are working on a bipartisan coalition to repeal it. State Reps. Wendell Gilliard, Marlon Kimpson and David Mack III said it was overdue for legislators to take action.

In addition, the South Carolina Legislative Black Caucus called on Wednesday for repeal of the law.

"There’s a difference between the word memory and reverence," Gilliard said of the Calhoun monument in a statement released by the caucus. "When we put something 110 feet up in the air, that’s a form of reverence. We’re not trying to erase history, we just want to put it in the appropriate place. The legislature can no longer stand in the way. We must repeal the Heritage Act and allow communities to remove racist monuments."

James Underwood, who taught constitutional law at the University of South Carolina for decades, said he believes the Heritage Act does violate the state and federal Constitutions.

According to Underwood, the law appears to violate Article 1, Section 1 of the state Constitution, which vests political power in the people, who can modify their form of government at any time. "What the act seems to do is invest the power in a past body that no longer exists," he said. "It segregates it as something beyond the power of the people."

He said the law also seems to violate Article 8 by taking power away from local governments, as well as federal protections for free speech. However, he believes it would be hard to repeal the law politically.

Across South Carolina, protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis have energized campaigns to remove memorials or namesakes that honor those involved in slavery and segregation.

This week, Clemson University officials asked lawmakers to allow them to rename Tillman Hall, named for a white supremacist who helped found the school. The University of South Carolina is expected to also ask for permission to rename a dorm named for J. Marion Sims, who experimented on enslaved women.

In Charleston, city council members in past years have avoided taking any action on the monument.

In 2017, they debated ways of updating the monument with a new plaque to reflect an understanding of Calhoun's role in promoting slavery. But the City Council voted to defer the issue after disagreeing on how that role should be portrayed, and if the measure went too far or not far enough.

This story is developing.