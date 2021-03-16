System to bring severe weather, tornado risk to SC; forecasters say now is time to prepare

A storm system advancing across the South is expected to bring severe weather, including an elevated tornado risk, to South Carolina, according to the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center.

Forecasters with the Storm Prediction Center said severe weather was expected to extend into the Palmetto State as soon as Thursday, bringing the potential for hail, damaging winds and tornadoes.

The storm system originated over the eastern Ozarks and was expected to move east, gradually weakening as it crossed the Appalachian Mountains and reached Virginia and the Carolinas, forecasters said.

2:36am CDT #SPC Day3 Outlook Enhanced Risk: extending from georgia northward across the carolinas https://t.co/6oEffQUiK1 pic.twitter.com/a3oXHkmRDK — NWS Storm Prediction Center (@NWSSPC) March 16, 2021

Showers and thunderstorms, along with severe weather risk, was expected to be "ongoing Thursday morning," for parts of the Mid-Atlantic and southern Atlantic states, forecasters said.

"Storms are expected to spread across Georgia and into the Carolinas ahead of the advancing cold front," forecasters said. "Relatively widespread and locally substantial severe weather potential is indicated — including risk for a few strong tornadoes."

Forecasters with the weather service's Charleston area office said it's important for all residents to have a plan, particularly if one or more tornadoes impacts the region.

"Thursday looks like one of the more significant events for this year so far," said Doug Berry, a forecaster with that office. "It's still looking like damaging winds being the primary concern but we can't rule out a few isolated tornadoes as that (system) pushes through."

Do you know the @NWSSPC severe thunderstorm risk categories? Showers and thunderstorms will be possible over the next few days so make sure to stay weather aware by visiting https://t.co/LKpnoMlLBB & https://t.co/Umi8IzXkI4 #savwx #chswx #scwx #gawx pic.twitter.com/CMbWWemHmH — NWS Charleston, SC (@NWSCharlestonSC) March 15, 2021

Berry said residents should remain alert and that even if the area doesn't see any tornadoes, high winds could still cause damage.

In the meantime, he and others plan to keep a close eye on conditions as the system pushes closer to the Lowcountry, particularly on a warm front that, depending on how far north it moves by Thursday, could play a significant role in determining how severe the weather gets in the Charleston area.

Severe thunderstorms and rip currents are possible, forecasters said, though Charleston isn't at particularly high risk. But 17 states and over 100 million Americans live in areas that could see flash floods, tornadoes and hail over the next week, so forecasters want to ensure that Lowcountry residents have prepared for the storm.