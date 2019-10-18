Berkeley County residents might find themselves rubbernecking when they see some of the sheriff's new squad cars.

Volvo has donated four 2019 S90 sedans to the Sheriff's Office. It's the same model made at the Swedish automaker's facility in Berkeley County. At a suggested retail price of $45,000 a car, the donation is worth around $180,000. The new police vehicles were announced at a County Council meeting this week.

It isn't just a one-time deal. Sheriff Duane Lewis said the luxury cars are part of an "extended warranty" plan with Volvo, meaning once they begin to fall into disrepair, they can be turned in to the company for the latest model.

"We will turn them back over to Volvo, and they will allow them to be used again," Lewis said.

County Supervisor Johnny Cribb said the donation was something Lewis facilitated.

He praised the sheriff for saving the county money on new squad cars but also said a similar type deal wouldn't be reasonable for other county employees because of the business relationship his office has with the car manufacturer.

"I still have a lot of dealings with Volvo," Cribb said. "The optics of it are a little different for me, because I'm in meetings with them. For the sheriff, that's awesome. He's not going to have a say or vote on anything that comes up with Volvo."

Carli Drayton, a spokeswoman for the Sheriff's Office, did not immediately return a request for comment asking which law enforcement officers would drive the new cars.

Volvo builds the S60 at a $1.1 billion plant off Interstate 26 near Ridgeville. The company moved a total of 9,934 vehicles off dealerships’ lots this last June. That beats the previous June sales record set in 2006. The vehicle loan agreement could include other future Volvo models down the road, too.

“My hope is that this program will continue and when we bring in the XC90, the large sport utility vehicle here in 2022, that we’ll be able to swap out those cars with the SUV,” Stephanie Mangini, the head of Volvo’s Corporate Communications in Ridgeville, said during the meeting.

Both Volvo's S90 and XC90 are in high demand in America.

The S60 now accounts for nearly one of every five Volvos sold in the U.S., with 8,430 sales during the first half of 2019. That’s more than double the number from a year ago when Volvo was winding down production of its predecessor model for the redesigned version that began rolling off the assembly line last fall.

Volvo sold 1,682 units of S60 sedans in June, trailing figures for only the XC90 and XC60, another SUV.

“You better be on the lookout,” County Councilman Steve Davis said during the meeting. “Everybody’s going to be wanting to run for sheriff to drive one of those fancy vehicles. Success brings problems.”