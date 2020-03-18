SWAT team pulls man wanted by federal, county agencies from North Charleston attic

After an hourslong SWAT standoff at a North Charleston home, authorities have arrested a North Charleston man wanted by federal and local authorities.

Police patrolling Norwood Street around 11 a.m. spotted Desmond Maurice Deas, 28, who was wanted by the Charleston County Sheriff's Office and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Deas ran into a home, where officers tried to call him out for several hours, said Deputy Chief Scott Deckard, the North Charleston police spokesman. Finally, a SWAT team entered the house and found Deas in the attic.

Deas has been jailed 26 times in Charleston County, mostly for drug and traffic violations. How many of those resulted in convictions wasn't immediately available. His latest charges weren't immediately available.