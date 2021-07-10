Ravenel Bridge reopens as authorities investigate suspicious package

The Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge has reopened, but authorities continue to investigate a suspicious package found at the base of the bridge.

Charles Francis, spokesman for the Charleston Police Department, said the northbound and southbound lanes of the bridge were closed after a suspicious item was located at the base of the bridge on the Mount Pleasant side.

The closure began during the noon hour and ended shortly past 2 p.m.

Mount Pleasant police officers were dispatched to the bridge around 11:21 a.m. after receiving a call about the suspicious package, according to Inspector Don Calabrese of Mount Pleasant Police Department.

The bridge was closed with assistance from Charleston police officers, who also dispatched a bomb squad to investigate, Calabrese said.

The area around Mount Pleasant Memorial Waterfront Park remains closed as authorities continue to investigate the package.

This is a developing story.