You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Ravenel Bridge reopens as authorities investigate suspicious package

The Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge has reopened, but authorities continue to investigate a suspicious package found at the base of the bridge. 

Charles Francis, spokesman for the Charleston Police Department, said the northbound and southbound lanes of the bridge were closed after a suspicious item was located at the base of the bridge on the Mount Pleasant side. 

The closure began during the noon hour and ended shortly past 2 p.m.

Mount Pleasant police officers were dispatched to the bridge around 11:21 a.m. after receiving a call about the suspicious package, according to Inspector Don Calabrese of Mount Pleasant Police Department. 

The bridge was closed with assistance from Charleston police officers, who also dispatched a bomb squad to investigate, Calabrese said.

The area around Mount Pleasant Memorial Waterfront Park remains closed as authorities continue to investigate the package.  

This is a developing story.

Reach Steve Garrison 843-607-1052. Follow him on Twitter @SteveGarrisonDT.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News