Suspicious package found in downtown Charleston was just bag of smoke detectors

  • Updated
A suspicious, beeping package that briefly shut down a road on Monday afternoon in downtown Charleston turned out to be an assortment of smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

America Street was shut down for more than an hour while Charleston officers investigated.

Police determined the package, found at 89 America St. shortly before 1:30 p.m., was a bag containing smoke detectors and a carbon monoxide detector. The carbon monoxide detector was beeping.

About 2:45 p.m., first responders left the area.

