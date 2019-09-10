A teenager who was found dead on James Island last week has been identified.

Jaquez Cromwell, a 17-year-old Charleston resident, died from a gunshot wound Sept. 3, according to the Charleston County Coroner's Office.

Cromwell's body was discovered three days later, on Friday, in a wooded area off Jeffrey Road, the Coroner's Office said.

Deputies were called around 2:30 p.m. Friday to the scene after someone found the teen's body, according to the Charleston County Sheriff's Office.

The incident was originally classified as a suspicious death. On Tuesday, the Coroner's Office ruled it a homicide.

Further details about the case were not available. Anyone with information about Cromwell's death should call the Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700.