A teenager who was found dead on James Island last week has been identified.

Jaquez Cromwell, a 17-year-old Charleston resident, died from a gunshot wound Sept. 3, according to the Charleston County Coroner's Office. 

Cromwell's body was discovered three days later, on Friday, in a wooded area off Jeffrey Road, the Coroner's Office said. 

Deputies were called around 2:30 p.m. Friday to the scene after someone found the teen's body, according to the Charleston County Sheriff's Office. 

The incident was originally classified as a suspicious death. On Tuesday, the Coroner's Office ruled it a homicide. 

Further details about the case were not available. Anyone with information about Cromwell's death should call the Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700.

