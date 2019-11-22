Suspended Chester County Sheriff Alex "Big A" Underwood and two ranking deputies face new federal indictments accusing them of conspiring to dodge taxes, have on-duty officers perform repair work on Underwood's property and take family members on trips using agency funds.

A federal grand jury handed down the new charges Thursday against Underwood, former Lt. Johnny Ricardo Neal and ex-Chief Deputy Robert Andrew Sprouse. They were previously indicted in May for allegedly using excessive force to arrest a man and then covering it up. Gov. Henry McMaster suspended Underwood at that time.

The indictments came in the wake of The Post and Courier's reporting on Underwood's numerous controversies as sheriff, including his penchant for spending thousands of dollars on trips while in office.

From 2015 to 2019, Underwood and Sprouse funneled security-detail payments through improper accounts to avoid employment taxes, according to the latest eight-count indictment.

They also listed their wives as employees, and had the department pay thousands of dollars for the two couples to attend a conference in Reno, Nev., in June 2017, federal authorities said. A year later, the department paid for the Underwoods' first-class airfare to New Orleans. Underwood's wife is chief magistrate for Chester County.

Underwood was highlighted in “Above the Law,” a March Post and Courier investigation that revealed how sheriffs across the state have misused their positions. Among the newspaper’s findings: Underwood and Sprouse flew first-class in 2017 to the Nevada sheriff’s conference, and then hired a $353 chauffeur to take them to and from the airport. The report also detailed how Underwood flew first-class to conferences in Washington, D.C., and New Orleans.

All told, the Reno trip cost more than $11,200, including $600 so Underwood could upgrade his room. In written answers to the newspaper, Underwood said he sought the upgrade to a king-size bed so his feet wouldn’t hang off the mattress. The department’s drug forfeiture account would pay for the trip, a note on one spending document said. Receipts show the trip was listed under “professional development.”

A day after The Post and Courier sent questions about the expenses, Underwood and Sprouse wrote personal checks to the county in hopes of covering up their June 2017 trip, according to court documents.

The indictment also alleges Underwood in 2017 sent on-duty officers to renovate a barn and do landscaping work on his own property.

The misconduct allegedly continued until this year when authorities began investigating reports the three men used excessive force and then seized a resident's phone to cover up the abuse.

In that case, first reported by The Post and Courier in January, a man began a Facebook Live stream of emergency vehicles in front of his home in November 2018. Underwood grabbed the man and Neal wrestled him to the ground, then jailed him for three days on charges of resisting arrest, according to FBI agents.

With the man detained, Sprouse entered his home without a warrant and passed his phone to another deputy, an indictment stated. He and Underwood then wrote a disciplinary report for that deputy, blaming him for improperly seizing the phone. They also lied to agents about the phone, according to the indictment.

Each man faces charges of conspiracy, deprivation of rights and falsification of records in a federal investigation. Underwood and Sprouse were also charged with making false statements and tampering.

Underwood, a former SLED agent, was elected in 2012, the first African American to win the post in Chester County. He also won public office as a write-in candidate, the first to do so since Strom Thurmond won his Senate seat as a write-in in 1954.

Even before the federal investigation, Underwood faced criticism for his handling of the department.

A deputy filed a lawsuit in 2014 saying he'd coerced her into having sex several times and passed her over for promotion when she began denying him. A jury sided with him.

The State Law Enforcement Division investigated a scuffle between Underwood and two firefighters at the scene of a wreck, which ended with the firefighters' arrest, but eventually cleared him. The Chester County Council sued when he refused to cede control of the county's 911 operating service.

Underwood's wife, Angel, also has faced controversy. She was suspended for a year by the South Carolina Supreme Court in 2015 for failing to disqualify herself in at least 100 cases brought by her husband's department, raising questions about conflicts of interest.

Alex Underwood is one of three sheriffs suspended by the governor in 2019. Underwood is among 14 Palmetto State sheriffs accused of breaking the laws they swore to uphold over the past decade.

Underwood's attorney could not be reached for comment.