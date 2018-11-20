COLUMBIA — Suspended from office and facing years in prison on corruption charges, Columbia-area prosecutor Dan Johnson is fighting to secure lucrative retirement payments from a taxpayer-funded pension system.
After he was suspended in September, Johnson requested the state continue payments on his six-figure public salary until a newly elected 5th Circuit solicitor takes office in January, which would bring Johnson’s second four-year term to completion and qualify him for a solicitor’s pension.
But the S.C. Commission on Prosecution Coordination denied Johnson’s request. Instead, they’re prorating his $141,000 annual salary to Heather Weiss, the interim solicitor for Kershaw and Richland counties appointed by Gov. Henry McMaster.
That leaves Johnson just a few months short of the eight years of service as a solicitor he needs to receive public retirement money — a total of roughly $100,000, at least, paid out monthly.
Johnson's attorney said the suspended prosecutor is entitled to the retirement pay because the public twice elected him to four-year terms, and he needs the money because of financial troubles.
“He was elected by the people to serve the terms that he served," said Lewis Cromer, a lawyer who specializes in employment issues. “His service was interrupted by what was alleged to be misconduct on his part. … He is innocent until proven guilty.”
But the prosecutors’ commission, which oversees South Carolina’s solicitors from each of its 16 judicial circuits, is prohibited under state law from paying the 5th Circuit Solicitor’s salary to both Weiss and Johnson, said Lisa Catalanotto, the agency’s executive director.
“There can only be one solicitor in a circuit at any given time,” she said.
Johnson also is barred from serving as solicitor without a law license, Catalanotto said. The S.C. Supreme Court suspended Johnson’s license in September pending the outcome of his indictments on state and federal charges of fraud, theft and embezzlement.
The five solicitors who serve on the commission backed the decision earlier this month to deny Johnson’s pay. The dispute likely will end up in court, lawyers said.
Johnson had served from 2011 until McMaster suspended him on Sept. 19. In an October letter to the prosecutors’ commission, Cromer suggested McMaster could have avoided a salary dispute by appointing a replacement from within the solicitor’s office, rather than bringing in someone from the outside. Weiss was a deputy in the state Attorney General’s office.
For its part, the governor’s office pointed to a 2004 opinion from the S.C. Attorney General that says suspended public officials are not entitled to their pay. Such opinions are not legally binding.
Attempts to reach Johnson on Tuesday failed.
Johnson, along with a former top aide, Nicole Holland, spent tens of thousands in taxpayer money on personal vacations, romantic liaisons and medical bills, among other personal expenses, prosecutors alleged in a round of indictments this summer. The pair raided Johnson’s drug-seizure accounts to cover thousands in expenses, the indictments stated.
The indictments came in the wake of reporting by The Post and Courier that detailed Johnson and Holland’s questionable spending habits.
Johnson has denied the charges. Holland pleaded guilty to her federal charges earlier this month, setting up her cooperation in the federal case against Johnson.
Johnson lost a June primary to Columbia lawyer Byron Gipson that took place before his indictment. Gipson won the general election on Nov. 6 and will take office in January.