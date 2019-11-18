The State Grand Jury has handed down fresh indictments against suspended Florence County Sheriff Kenney Boone, accusing the veteran lawman of misusing campaign cash.

Attorney General Alan Wilson's office announced Monday that Boone has been charged with common law misconduct in office, which carries a maximum 10-year penalty, and three counts of campaign ethics violations.

The ethics charges are misdemeanors punishable by up to one year in prison and fines.

The indictment alleges Boone pocketed campaign contributions and used them for his own purposes. Authorities did not disclose the amount of contributions involved but noted Boone had failed to place the money in his campaign account or keep a record of their use.

Judge DeAndrea Benjamin released Boone on a $50,000 personal recognizance bond, the same as his previous bond related to other pending charges.

The State Law Enforcement Division is handling the investigation.

A message left with Boone's attorneys was not immediately returned.

Boone was previously indicted in April, accused of embezzling federal narcotics funds to buy bicycle equipment, electronics, coolers, baseball gear and clothes. The previous indictments also said Boone used county funds to buy window tinting services, floor mats, tools and groceries.

Gov. Henry McMaster immediately suspended Boone at that time and appointed Billy Barnes interim sheriff. Barnes served as sheriff from 1974 to 1993.

Boone later pleaded not guilty to those charges.

Boone is among 14 Palmetto State sheriffs accused of breaking the laws they swore to uphold over the past decade. He was also among those featured in “Above the Law,” a Post and Courier investigation in March that highlighted how South Carolina sheriffs have embezzled, bribed and dipped into public funds for everything from expensive chauffeurs to luxury hotels.

Boone has been Florence County’s sheriff since 2004 and is up for election in 2020. He is no stranger to controversy.

In October 2018, two law enforcement officers died and five were injured in a shootout near Florence that drew national attention. Boone asked the Richland County Sheriff’s Department to investigate instead of SLED. In response, South Carolina lawmakers introduced a bill requiring SLED to investigate all officer-involved shootings. That prompted Boone to tell reporters in January: “I am not corrupt. I strive hard to make the proper decisions for the citizens that elected me to make those decisions.”

Last year, Boone also had a run-in with Florence County officials over conference expenses, a conflict first reported by the news and opinion blog FitsNews.

In that incident, Boone tried to put three rooms on the county’s tab — two rooms for himself and a third for Barnes (now the interim sheriff). When the county finance director, Kevin Yokim, asked for an explanation, Boone fired back an email: “I don’t have to get permission from you for anything that I do. ... Don’t question me again.”

Yokim answered that he had to “ensure that county funds are expended for a valid public purpose.”

Boone then left a voicemail threatening to send a deputy to Yokim’s house “to find your ass!”

Boone eventually joined his sheriff colleagues at the Myrtle Beach conference. Receipts show a $2,364.53 charge for his six-night stay. The attorney general declined to prosecute Boone in connection with that incident.