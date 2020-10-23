Suspended Colleton County Sheriff Andy Strickland pleads guilty to 3 charges, receives probation

Hinting about a long struggle with alcohol abuse and depression, suspended Colleton County Sheriff Andy Strickland pleaded guilty Friday to charges that he beat his girlfriend, ordered deputies to work on his properties and used county resources to further what prosecutors called an "inappropriate" relationship.
Circuit Judge Markley Dennis sentenced him to 5 years of probation. As part of his plea agreement, Strickland agreed to formally resign as sheriff, permanently stay out of law enforcement and continue substance abuse and mental health treatment.
Meeting virtually and with his attorney Andy Savage by his side, Strickland apologized to the judge "for being here" and "to the people of Colleton County for letting them down."
Strickland’s law enforcement career unraveled quickly last year after The Post and Courier’s “Above the Law” investigation revealed that Strickland used $1,500 in county tax dollars to pay for a hotel room for his children during a sheriffs conference in Myrtle Beach. At the time, Strickland told the newspaper he had nothing to hide.
But last November, he was charged with domestic violence after allegedly punching a member of his household in the face several times, then preventing her from calling 911.
During Friday's guilty plea hearing, Creighton Waters, a prosecutor with the S.C. Attorney General's Office, said that Strickland was dating a woman and grown jealous. After a celebration in downtown Walterboro, he demanded to see the woman's cell phone and saw a text from the woman's boss saying "Andy is in a downward spiral." Enraged, Strickland punched her in the face, prompting her to flee into the rain in her pajamas, Waters told the court.
Investigators dug deeper and eventually uncovered more misconduct. In February, a state grand jury indicted Strickland on charges that he used his power as sheriff to coerce a female employee into a sexual relationship and illegally distribute the prescription drugs Ambien and Adderall. They alleged that Strickland ordered deputies to help him flip houses, sell used appliances — even do campaign work on county time.
The practice was so common that deputies had a separate code they used. "That typically meant you were doing personal work for the sheriff,” Waters said.
After long negotiations with Savage and Strickland, the state agreed to wrap the corruption allegations into a single breach of trust charge, a felony.
Strickland once was a rising star in South Carolina law enforcement circles. Savage, his attorney, described how Strickland began at age 13, collecting evidence for law enforcement officials.
He worked as a trooper for the state Highway Patrol and for short stints with the S.C. Department of Natural Resources and Cottageville police.He was the state’s youngest sheriff when he was elected in 2012.
Early in his tenure, he was credited with turning around a 66-deputy department suffering from low morale and a perception that it had failed to curtail gang violence.
But Friday’s guilty plea raised fresh questions about how some South Carolina sheriffs wine and dine themselves on the public tab and misuse their office in other ways. During the past 11 years, 14 South Carolina sheriffs — including Strickland — have been accused of breaking laws they swore to uphold.
Strickland’s case, along with others, go to the heart of what criminal justice experts say is a power imbalance between a sheriff and his employees. Under South Carolina law, staffers work “at the pleasure” of sheriffs, meaning they can be fired for no reason. This imbalance has led to chronic abuse, government watchdogs say.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.