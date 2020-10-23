Suspended Colleton County Sheriff Andy Strickland pleads guilty to 3 charges, gets probation

Revealing a long struggle with alcohol abuse and depression, suspended Colleton County Sheriff Andy Strickland pleaded guilty Friday to charges that he beat his girlfriend, ordered deputies to work on his properties and used county resources to further what prosecutors called an "inappropriate" relationship.

Circuit Judge Markley Dennis sentenced Strickland to five years of probation. As part of his plea agreement, Strickland agreed to formally resign as sheriff, permanently stay out of law enforcement and continue substance abuse and mental health treatment.

Because of the pandemic, the hearing was held via an online service, with Strickland and his lawyer, Andy Savage, in a separate room from the judge.

Strickland apologized to the judge “for being here” and “to the people of Colleton County for letting them down.”

Strickland’s law enforcement career unraveled quickly last year after The Post and Courier’s “Above the Law” investigation revealed he used $1,500 in county tax dollars to pay for a hotel room for his children during a sheriffs conference in Myrtle Beach. At the time, Strickland told the newspaper he had nothing to hide.

But in November, he was charged with domestic violence after punching a woman he was living with.

During Friday's hearing, Creighton Waters, a prosecutor with the S.C. Attorney General's Office, detailed what investigators uncovered: Strickland was dating a woman and had grown jealous. After a celebration in downtown Walterboro, he demanded to see her cellphone. He saw a text from the woman's boss saying "Andy is in a downward spiral."

Enraged, Strickland punched her in the face, prompting her to flee into the rain in her pajamas, Waters told the court.

After that incident, investigators dug deeper and eventually discovered more misconduct. In February, a state grand jury indicted Strickland on charges that he used his power as sheriff to coerce a female employee into a sexual relationship and illegally distribute the prescription drugs Ambien and Adderall. They alleged that Strickland ordered deputies to help him flip houses, sell used appliances — even do campaign work on county time.

The practice was so common that deputies had a separate radio code they used — a 10-48. "That typically meant you were doing personal work for the sheriff,” Waters said.

After extensive negotiations with Savage and Strickland, the state agreed to wrap the corruption allegations into a single breach of trust charge, a felony.

"The people in your community had the right to expect more from you," Dennis said before he sentenced Strickland. He said the assault was inexcusable. Referring to the corruption charges, he said people look up to their sheriffs, and that Strickland's behavior destroyed that trust.

But he took notice of Strickland's determination to be treated for his substance abuse and mental health problems. Men, especially, "don't think we need any help. We're macho. And we find ourselves in desperate need of help, but we delude ourselves into thinking we got this. But we do nothing but go downward. But the tragedy is that you destroy yourself and you destroy the loved ones around you."

He sentenced Strickland to one day in jail for the assault charge and five years of probation for the misconduct and breach of trust charges. As a condition for his probation, Dennis ordered him to serve 200 hours of public service and continue his alcohol abuse treatments.

Strickland once was a rising star in South Carolina law enforcement circles.

Savage, his attorney, described how Strickland began at age 13, collecting evidence for law enforcement officials.

He worked as a trooper for the state Highway Patrol and for short stints with the S.C. Department of Natural Resources and Cottageville police. He was the state’s youngest sheriff when elected in 2012. And, early in his tenure, he was credited with turning around a 66-deputy department suffering from low morale. "Then in the second four years, his marriage dissolved, and there were some other personal problems," Savage said.

Savage said Strickland's history of depression and self-medication wasn't excuse for his behavior "but was a partial explanation for the misjudgments he's made."

Strickland's guilty plea isn't the only example of how some sheriffs break under the weight of their responsibilities.

Earlier this year, Florence County Sheriff Kenneth Boone pleaded guilty to embezzlement and misconduct charges that he used federal funds to buy personal items. A Post and Courier story later detailed how Boone suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder. Boone told the newspaper that he had "a demon inside."

Friday’s guilty plea raised fresh questions about how some South Carolina sheriffs wine and dine themselves on the public tab and misuse their office in other ways. During the past 11 years, 14 South Carolina sheriffs — including Strickland — have been accused of breaking laws they swore to uphold.

Strickland’s case, along with others, also goes to the heart of what criminal justice experts say is a power imbalance between a sheriff and his employees. Under South Carolina law, staffers work “at the pleasure” of sheriffs, meaning they can be fired for no reason. This imbalance has led to a parade of scandals, government watchdogs say.