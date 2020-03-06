Suspended Charleston attorney gets probation for fraud in low-income housing case

A suspended Charleston attorney who pocketed $450,000 from clients who hired him to help with a low-income housing project was sentenced to probation.

David Athell Collins, 58, pleaded guilty on Monday to one count of breach of trust with fraudulent intent, earning him a 10-year prison sentence, which was suspended to five years of probation, court records indicate.

Joseph Walters and Tom Taylor hired Collins in February 2016 to help them with foreclosure lawsuits involving their properties in the Chicora-Cherokee neighborhood, according to court records. Each of them wrote Collins a check for $225,000 to arrange a settlement offer in which they'd drop the counterclaims against the mortgage and pay $450,000 to satisfy it.

They waited for the settlement documents for months, until Collins finally met with them in July 2016. He'd deposited the checks and spent the money, according to an affidavit, but hadn't resolved the settlement.

He'd invested the money in Georgia, according to North Charleston police documents.

Collins signed a confession of judgment in July 2016, agreeing to pay the men back. The S.C. Supreme Court suspended him from practicing law later that month.

Walters said Collins and the Lawyers Fund for Client Protection have repaid some of the money, but he and Taylor are still missing over $100,000 each. The fund caps payouts to $40,000 per client wronged by a lawyer.

It's frustrating, Walters said, but he was mostly concerned about the hundreds of families that he and Taylor rented to.

"Most of these are hard-working, blue-collar people," Walters said.

Other attorneys helped him and Taylor settle the tenants' civil action.

Judge Markley Dennis also ordered Collins to pay restitution and work 250 community service hours.