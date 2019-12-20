Several suspects charged in connection with counterfeiting thousands of dollars in U.S. currency pleaded guilty in federal court on Friday.

Five of 14 suspects have signed plea agreements admitting to one count of falsely making, forging and counterfeiting U.S. currency with intent to defraud, according to court documents. They are Samuel Forte, 33; Stephan Moore, 37; Jeffrey Zensen, 37; Kendall Grant, 22; and Sharnseearay Goddard, 51.

They face up to five years in prison and $250,000 in fines.

Authorities say the conspiracy began in October 2018 and lasted until May.

According to the indictment, the defendants manufactured counterfeit $20, $50 and $100 bills at residences in Summerville and elsewhere around the state.

They then took the counterfeit money and used it to make purchases and get real money back as change on multiple occasions, according to the indictment. Businesses stretched from the Charleston area to Myrtle Beach, Greenville, Atlanta and Raleigh.

A CVS in Goose Creek was the first business listed in the indictment and received one counterfeit $100 bill on Nov. 5, 2018.

A Harris Teeter in the Wescott Plantation community of Summerville received two counterfeit $100 bills on Nov. 7, 2018. Tanger Outlets saw multiple fake $50 bills on Jan. 30.

In at least one case, the ring passed large numbers of fake bills, such as on Jan. 30 when a Fred's discount store in Andrews received nine counterfeit $100 bills, according to the indictment.

Malls in Raleigh and Atlanta were hit as well as a Walmart in Mount Pleasant and a Belk department store in Greenville, according to the indictment.

Under the indictment, the defendants originally faced one count each of conspiracy to commit counterfeiting and 27 counts of counterfeiting. Sentencing will be held at a later date but hadn't been scheduled as of Friday.

Hearings for four defendants were rescheduled, and three are being considered for a pretrial diversion program, according to court documents. One defendant's attorney filed motions for evidence discovery in the case, and the status of one defendant could not be determined.

The Charleston area has seen several large money counterfeiting cases over the years.

In 2002, a North Charleston man was sentenced to a year in prison and two years of supervised release for a conspiracy to distribute $660,000 in fake $100 bills, according to news coverage at the time. Authorities discovered the bills before they could be circulated.

In February 2007, a Charleston County sheriff's deputy was honored for his role in helping break up a multi-state counterfeiting ring that made and distributed more than $250,000.

More recently, in May 2016, at least three businesses in Mount Pleasant were hit with fake $100 bills.