Charleston County sheriff's detectives and the U.S. Marshal's Service arrested two suspects on Wednesday for the March kidnapping and sexual assault of a 14 year old female in West Ashley.
Denzell Xaiver Furlow and Davionne Allen Towns both face counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor 2nd degree and kidnapping, while Towns has an additional charge of possession of a firearm during commission of a violent crime.
According to authorities, the victim reported on March 23, 2019 that she was abducted on the morning of March 22 from a bus stop on Hitching Post Road in West Ashley's Ponderosa subdivision. She was then taken to an apartment on Ashley Hall Road and sexually assaulted at gunpoint.
The victim's parents reported on March 23 that she had been missing from home and from school, according to authorities.
She was located at a business complex on Savannah Highway on March 23. Detectives then identified the suspects and obtained arrest warrants.
This investigation is active. Those with any additional information are asked to call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.