Suspects accused of robbing North Charleston hotel, leading authorities on chase

NORTH CHARLESTON — Authorities have apprehended two people accused of robbing a hotel and leading officers on a chase that ended in a Goose Creek neighborhood.
Officers were called at 2:21 p.m. March 11 to a DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel & Suites on International Boulevard after someone reported that two people came inside and started stealing computers, said Deputy Chief Scott Deckard, a North Charleston police spokesman.
"When confronted, the subjects provided indication that they were armed with a handgun," Deckard said.
Shortly before 4 p.m., officers saw a vehicle that matched a description of the suspects' and tried to stop it, he said.
"The driver of the vehicle fled on Rivers Avenue and onto (U.S.) Highway 78," Deckard said. "The vehicle traveled on N.A.D. Road into the jurisdiction of the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office."
Berkeley County deputies followed the vehicle into the Crowfield subdivision, he said.
Chief Deputy Jeremy Baker, a spokesman for the Sheriff's Office, said the two suspects were taken into custody and turned over to North Charleston police.
Further information about the case, as well as the suspects' identities, was not available.