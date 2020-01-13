A suspected tornado touched down Monday afternoon near Loris High School, authorities have said.
Reports of high wind and cars flying around came in around 12:44 p.m., said Mark Willis, meteorologist in charge with the National Weather Service's Wilmington, N.C. office.
Radar picked up a signature that looked like a tornado had touched down at that location, Willis said. The Weather Service sent out a team shortly after to investigate.
That team will make the final determination on whether a tornado touched down, he said.
Student and staff at the school are safe, said Lisa Bourcier, an Horry County School District spokeswoman.
"As many of you have heard, Loris High School just experienced a large wind gust that caused damage to several vehicles in our parking lot," Bourcier said. "The Loris Fire Department is on campus to assess the situation and at this time, there are no reports of damage to our building. We never lost power during this weather event, and the school will continue to operate on a normal schedule today."
Additional information was not immediately available.
This story is developing.