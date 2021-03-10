Suspected rifleman injured in shootout with Charleston police at West Ashley apartments

Charleston police arrested a man suspected of threatening neighbors with a gun after a shootout with an officer at a West Ashley apartment complex March 10.

The man was struck by a police bullet and injured, police said. He was taken to a hospital.

No one else, including any officers, was injured.

Police Chief Luther Reynolds said his officers were called to the Colonial Grand at Cypress Cove apartment complex just after 11 a.m., after a resident reported a man was threatening his neighbors with a rifle.

Patrol officers cleared the area of residents and asked for backup from special operations and negotiations experts, Reynolds said, which he said followed department protocol.

As more officers arrived, police said the man and at least one officer exchanged gunfire. Reynolds did not say who fired the first shot and declined to answer questions from reporters.

Police spokesman Charles Francis said the man was in custody by 12:25 p.m.

The suspect, identified only a 25-year-old man, was injured and taken to a hospital for treatment. Reynolds said his were the only injuries.

"We're very fortunate to have officers who care so deeply," Reynolds said. "They've sprinted toward the sounds of gunshots."

The State Law Enforcement Division, which investigates police shootings across the state, is leading the inquiry while Charleston police conduct an internal investigation.

The shooting scene was not visible from outside the apartment complex's property. A truck was seen leaving the area about 1:30 p.m. carrying rifle-armed SWAT members. An officer stood on the asphalt outside, turning away those who didn’t live in the development.

This was the third shooting involving a Charleston police officer since late December, and was the 11th overall in South Carolina this year.

In 2020, there were 49 statewide, two of which involved Charleston police officers.

SLED had no further comment on the shooting, deferring to the police department.

The latest shooting came days after Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson announced officers wouldn't face criminal charges in the Dec. 29 shooting at Bridgeview Village apartments on North Romney Street on the peninsula.

In that case, police said 28-year-old Jason Cooper began a shootout with police who were responding to a domestic violence call. One officer was shot but not seriously injured. Cooper was killed in the shootout.

On Jan. 19, a Charleston officer opened fire on a Montrez Cyrus Simmons, 39. Simmons, who had been accused of murder in a Georgetown County killing. He also had been charged with carjacking the vehicle that Charleston police chased down. Simmons was hospitalized in the shooting.