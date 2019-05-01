Thomas Scott McFadden Jr.

Thomas Scott McFadden Jr. Provided

 North Charleston Police Department

A North Charleston man suspected of shooting five people since 2009 has been arrested again — this time in connection with a fatal shooting at a North Charleston industrial facility in March. 

Thomas Scott McFadden Jr., 27, was arrested by federal marshals and a North Charleston Police Department team near Moncks Corner, Spencer Pryor, a police spokesman, said Wednesday.

McFadden was wanted in connection with the March 14 fatal shooting of 25-year-old Damien Marquise Stokes outside Cummins Turbo Technologies on Palmetto Commerce Parkway, Pryor said.

During his arrest, authorities recovered a weapon that was stolen outside of Orlando, Fla.

"The weapon will be processed, and the ballistics properties will be compared to evidence recovered from the scene," Pryor said. 

McFadden, a North Charleston man who prosecutors have described as a gang member known as "Trigger," previously was arrested in connection with shooting five people — including two fatally — over a six-year stretch.

Charges, however, were either dropped or he was acquitted. 

Most recently, McFadden was found not guilty in September 2017 for the 2015 shooting death of Tyrell Bess, 25. 

Bess' death came four months after McFadden’s charges were dropped in a separate case in which he was accused of killing a man and wounding another during a gunfight at a North Charleston-area bar.

Investigators at the time alleged he injured two other men in separate shootings since 2009. Each time, the cases fell apart, prosecutors said in court documents.

Most of the shootings happened in the Lincolnville area, where McFadden’s gang was suspected of selling drugs.

Reach Gregory Yee at 843-937-5908. Follow him on Twitter @GregoryYYee.

Gregory Yee covers breaking news and public safety. He's a native Angeleno and previously covered crime and courts for the Press-Telegram in Long Beach, CA. He studied journalism and Spanish literature at the University of California, Irvine.

