A suspected DUI driver was killed after fleeing from North Charleston police early Saturday.
Shortly after 2 a.m., officers near Ashley Phosphate and Dorchester roads saw a male walking toward a vehicle in a parking lot, said Spencer Pryor, a North Charleston Police Department spokesman.
The male was stumbling and appeared intoxicated, Pryor said. He got into a Chevrolet Impala and drove off, turning right onto Ashley Phosphate and right onto Dorchester, where he struck a concrete buffer.
The driver continued westbound on Dorchester and accelerated at a high rate of speed, the spokesman said. An officer attempted a traffic stop but the driver fled from police, who lost sight of the vehicle for some time.
Officers later found the vehicle "wrecked into the wood line," on Dorchester Road near Wescott Boulevard, Pryor said. The driver, who has not yet been identified, was ejected from the car and pronounced dead.
The S.C. Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.
Further information was not available Saturday.