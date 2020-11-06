You are the owner of this article.
Suspect wanted in Dorchester County homicide turns self in

Jeremiah Da Shawn Wright

Jeremiah Da Shawn Wright. Dorchester County Sheriff's Office/Provided

A suspect wanted in connection with a fatal shooting that left a second person injured in Dorchester County last week turned himself in, authorities confirmed Friday night. 

Jeremiah Da Shawn Wright, 19, surrendered to North Charleston police earlier in the day, said Lt. Rick Carson, a spokesman for the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office.

Wright's city of residence was not available Friday. 

He was wanted in connection with the shooting death of 17-year-old Ahmad Stevens, Carson said. The shooting also left a 19-year-old injured. 

Wright faces one count each of murder and attempted murder, he said. 

The shootings occurred after a domestic disturbance last Friday on Mansfield Boulevard in the Archdale subdivision, Carson said. 

Archdale is located in an unincorporated section of Dorchester County surrounded by North Charleston. 

Authorities said first responders were called to a domestic incident around 11 a.m. on Oct. 30 at Stevens' Mansfield Boulevard residence. Once there, they found Stevens dead and a 19-year-old male injured. 

Further information on the case was not available Fright night. 

Reach Gregory Yee at 843-937-5908. Follow him on Twitter @GregoryYYee.

