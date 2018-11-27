A man wanted on suspicion of robbing a bank on Broad Street Tuesday afternoon turned himself in to authorities about two hours after the incident.
Officers were called at 3 p.m. to a report of a robbery at a Wells Fargo bank branch located at 16 Broad St., said Charles Francis, a Charleston Police Department spokesman.
The man passed a teller a note demanding money and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash, Francis said.
Officers were searching for the suspect when dispatchers received a call stating that the suspect wanted to surrender, he said.
Andrew Boaden McKissack, 53, has been charged with one count of armed robbery, Francis said.